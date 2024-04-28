Karan Johar pens cryptic note hinting at things he wants to say about certain people; quips ‘Chup raho, abaad raho’

Karan Johar is an Indian celebrity who is known for not mincing his words even if it hurts not matter what the repercussion are. A person who is popular for being his unapologetic and unabashed self has been posting cryptic notes on social media, of late.

Yet again, he dropped a monochrome picture and talked about wanting to convey something to some people but when deciding to stay tight-lipped.

Karan Johar creates intrigue with his new cryptic note

Indian director and producer, Karan Johar is friends with many big names in B-town. He is also among those who have all the B-town gossip up his sleeves. But recently, he has been making his followers curious by dropping some cryptic notes addressed to ‘some’ people in the industry.

A while ago, she took to his Instagram stories and shared a black-and-white image of himself with his sweatshirt covering his mouth. Taking a dig at a couple of people, he said that even though he wants to say many things about them, but he has decided to stay mum and focus on his work.

His caption read, "I have so many things I want to say about what so many people are beginning to say but then 'Chup raho, abaad raho aur kaam karo' is what I believe is the way!"

Take a look:

A day ago, he also dropped multiple images of himself penned yet again, an indirect message, and shared some free advice for his fans online.

His post read, “Life can be led in extremes but if you go beyond the black and white and accept the grey… you will be much more in touch with reality…. Because the many shades of grey define us today… but this was muft ka gyaan only to post these images!”

Take a look:

After enjoying the roaring success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, KJo produced Kill in 2023. This year, he backed Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha and the biographical film Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan.

