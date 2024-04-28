Salma Hayek Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Throwback Photos Of Dreamy Wedding

Salma Hayek marked her 15th wedding anniversary with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault by sharing some nostalgic moments. The famous actress recently posted on Instagram, giving us a glimpse into her 2009 wedding that fans have been eagerly waiting to see. Alongside the beautiful throwbacks, Salma expressed her heartfelt appreciation for finding her soulmate in Pinault, who happens to be the CEO of Kering.

The famous actress also considered her wedding day as one of the most memorable. Three stunning photos from the ceremony, which took place almost twenty years ago, went viral on the internet and received praise from numerous A-list celebrities like Jessica Alba, Viola Davis, Lindsay Lohan, and others.

Salma Hayek treasures her wedding photos

On the occasion of the power couple's 15th wedding anniversary, the 57-year-old actress posted three riveting pictures from her wedding in 2009. "There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted For all of you who haven't, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life," Hayek noted in the caption. The first photo showed the Frida actress in a white corset and blushed cheeks, caught in a candid moment.

The second slide was a black-and-white snap of Hayek’s two wedding dresses whereas the third was a special moment captured at the altar. The 61-year-old fashion mogul was captured sliding a diamond ring onto Hayek’s finger as they looked at each other against a dreamy backdrop.

Salma Hayek and Francois Pinault tied the knot in not just one, but two wedding ceremonies. They first had a simple courthouse wedding in Paris on February 14th, 2009, and then later had a more extravagant celebration in April of the same year. The pictures also gave a hint of their double celebration, showing Salma in two different wedding gowns, each worn on a different occasion.

“Perfect!!!” wrote Viola Davis whereas Jessica Alba highlighted, “the way he looks at you and you him,” adorned with red hearts. Lindsay Lohan showed hearts in her comment to express love for the couple.

Salma Hayek was scared of marriage

Hayek enjoying a successful marriage of 15 years is seemingly a contrast to her statement on marriage phobia in February 2023. The actress had initially rejected two marriage proposals by the Gucci owner after they met in 2006, per US Weekly.

Hence, she revealed in another interview with Glamour that while she had agreed to marry husband Pinault, her family had to drag her down the aisle. More so, her courthouse wedding was a total surprise, with everything taken care of by Pinault and his family.

“I didn’t even know I was getting married that day. It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing,” the Desperado star admitted.

