BTS' RM's music video for solo debut track Wild Flower featuring Youjeen crosses 100 million views

RM, the leader of BTS, has achieved another remarkable milestone in his solo career as the music video for his track Wild Flower surpasses 100 million views. Released on December 2, 2022, the music video has reached this milestone in approximately one year, four months, and 25 days.

Featuring the vocals of Cho Youjeen from the rock band Cherry Filter, Wild Flower has hooked audiences with its powerful lyrics and sirenic visuals.

BTS' RM's Wild Flower music video crosses 100 million views

On April 27, RM, the leader of the immensely popular K-pop group BTS, reached an impressive milestone as the music video for his solo debut song Wild Flower surpassed an impressive 100 million views. The song, released on December 2, 2022, features the vocals of Cho Youjeen, a singer from the rock band Cherry Filter.

Wild Flower received widespread praise for its powerful and emotive nature, earning acclaim from both critics and fans. The song charted on various music charts, including Oricon's Weekly Digital Singles Chart in Japan and the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, where it debuted at no.83. It also topped the World Digital Song Sales chart, marking RM's fourth number-one on that ranking.

The music video, released alongside the song, captivated viewers with its serene visuals and atmospheric sound. Despite Youjeen's absence from the video, RM's thoughtful lyrics and significant performance resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

Watch RM's Wild Flower music video here;

Amid ongoing military, RM will release Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24

On April 26, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label representing BTS, announced that RM, aka Kim Namjoon, the leader of the septet, is set to captivate fans once again with the release of his much-awaited second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, scheduled for May 24.

As per the announcement, the album promises to explore universal emotions, such as the feeling of being an outsider or not quite fitting in, through 11 tracks falling within the alternative genre.

With a meticulously planned promotional plan, RM is already building excitement among fans leading up to the album's release. The album's grand release will take place on May 24 at 1 PM KST, accompanied by the music video for the title track.

This album marks RM's second solo venture after his debut studio album, Indigo, released in December 2022 and mixtape Mono in 2018.

