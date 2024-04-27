Ma Dong Seok-Kim Moo Yeol's The Roundup: Punishment records fastest film of 2024 to garner 2 million viewers

The Roundup: Punishment is confirmed to have officially surpassed 2 million moviegoers, achieving this milestone in less than four days since its release on April 24. This accomplishment makes it the fastest movie of 2024 to reach the 2 million mark at the Korean box office.

As the fourth installment in Ma Dong Seok’s acclaimed The Outlaws series, The Roundup: Punishment promises action-packed adventures.

The Roundup: Punishment surpasses 2 million viewers in 4 days

On April 27, ABO Entertainment, the official distributor for The Roundup: Punishment, confirmed exciting news for movie buffs as they announced that the latest installment of The Outlaws series had officially crossed the 2 million mark in terms of moviegoers. This milestone was achieved earlier that morning, marking a significant achievement for the South Korean film industry.

Having hit theaters on April 24, The Roundup: Punishment achieved this feat in less than four days since its release. This impressive milestone establishes its position as the fastest movie released in 2024 to reach 2 million viewers at the Korean box office.

Watch the trailer for The Roundup: Punishment here;

More details about Ma Dong Seok and Kim Moo Yeol’s The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment, which hit the screens in South Korean theaters on April 24, was first screened at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 23, generating significant anticipation among movie enthusiasts.

Directed by Lee Sang Yong, known for his work on previous sequels like The Roundup, The Roundup: No Way Out, and The Clue, the latest installment of the film series centers around a detective determined to dismantle an illegal online gambling syndicate. As the main protagonist, Ma Seok Do, delves into an investigation involving a drug trafficking app, he uncovers a startling connection between the app's murdered developer and the clandestine world of online gambling.

Ma Dong Seok not only stars as the lead detective, Ma Seok Do, but also serves as the executive producer of the film. Alongside him, Kim Moo Yeol portrays Baek Chang Ki, a former special forces officer overseeing the gambling operations. Lee Dong Hwi takes on the role of an IT prodigy, while Park Ji Hwan embodies a police officer from the cyber team.

With its compelling storyline and talented cast, The Roundup: Punishment continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative and intense performances, offering an engaging cinematic experience.

