When Travis Kelce Admitted He Got More Attention for Dating Taylor Swift Than for Winning Two Super Bowls

Travis Klece has never been away from the spotlight. The NFL star again created a buzz among the fans with a remark he made some time ago. He has been the biggest cheerleader of Taylor Swift lately. That not only boasted her confidence but also gave Swifties the sense of belief that she was admired well by her beau.

Ever since Swift started cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce has been shining brightly and feeling on top of the world. The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs can't get enough of the newfound attention from the press.

Taylor Swift Over Super Bowl

Kelce said, "As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world now," With that, he added, "You have got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason.”

While the Super Bowl victories were undoubtedly career highlights, Kelce expressed that the current wave of attention, especially with Swift by his side, has elevated his sense of accomplishment. He shared, “Got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. We're learning with the paparazzi taking photos everywhere but it comes with it." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Despite the increased scrutiny, Kelce emphasized his commitment to staying focused on football and not allowing the attention to detract from his performance on the field. His ability to classify and maintain focus within the football facility remains unchanged. He even expressed, “I will just keep rolling with that man. Everybody is having fun with it, whether I think they are overdoing it or not.”

Travis Kelce’s surprising revelation

While some may perceive the media frenzy as excessive, Kelce appreciates the positive aspects and ensures that he won't let the attention negatively impact those around him.

Also read: Travis Kelce Speaks on NFL Stars and Hilarious Flat Earth Theory; Blames Head Collisions

Ultimately, Kelce's approach reflects a balance of embracing the excitement surrounding his relationship with Swift while remaining dedicated to his football career. What are your thoughts about his reaction? Let us know in the comments.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Slams Jason Kelce, Not Happy With Retired Eagles Star Comparing Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan