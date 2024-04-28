There is a long history between NFL legend Tom Brady, American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The former New England Patriots quarterback meeting the Titanic actor is similar to Selena Gomez’s encounter with Hailey Bieber.

This is what happened when the two famous stars faced each other at the Boston Celtics game—the time when the seven-time Super Bowl Champion was married to the Brazilian supermodel, ex-girlfriend of the Oscar-winning actor.

Tom Brady Downgraded Leonardo DiCaprio's Suite During A NBA Game

Back in 2008, Leonardo DiCaprio was frequently seen attending the Boston Celtics games and taking primo courtside seats; however, during the Eastern Conference semifinals at Game 7, it was Tom Brady sitting courtside while he was dating the actor's ex Gisele, and the Inception star was downgraded way up in a luxury suite from his usual seat.

Leonardo dated then-20-year-old Gisele from 2000 to 2005 and even went to the 2005 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for The Aviator. After almost six years of on-and-off serious dating, the two decided to part ways.

The two got married in 2009 and welcomed two kids together. However, their relationship didn't last forever, and they filed for divorce in October 2022 to end their 13-year-long marriage.

Brady and DiCaprio captured on the same yacht together in 2023

Although their initial face-off didn't go well, the two A-list celebrities were captured together last year on the same yacht in Sardinia. The two stars were invited as guests to their friend Bert Hedaya's birthday party. As per an insider who spoke to OK! Magazine, “Once they got past the whole Gisele thing, they really clicked.”

This was not it; the Gisele exes were also reported to be attending a Super Bowl party in Las Vegas at Jay-Z and Roc Nation Sports’ party this year in February, a report in Page Six suggested. According to the source that communicated with the aforementioned outlet, the superstars in their specific fields were spotted “gambling on the casino side.”

Page Six also reported last year in December that they witnessed the 46-year-old former quarterback and 49-year-old Departed actor together at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s private mansion party, where they went to celebrate Art Basel in Florida.

