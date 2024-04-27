Damian Lillard Injury Update: Is the Bucks’ Star Out for the Entire Season Due to a Strained Achilles?

In Game 3, the Bucks encountered another injury threat, now to their star guard, Damian Lillard.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee has already sat out the first three games of the 2024 NBA playoffs due to an enduring calf injury. Antetokounmpo is not predicted to be back on the court until "later in the series," at the soonest.

This means Lillard had to take on the mantle and step into the shoes of the team's franchise player.

What is Damian Lillard's injury?

Early in Game 3, Lillard seemed to injure his ankle, but Bucks Coach Doc Rivers clarified later that it was an Achilles problem. On Saturday, Shams Charania from the Athletic reported that Lillard has a strained Achilles and is currently using a walking boot.

During a layup drive by Lillard, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam stepped on his foot, trying to block Lillard's shot. Lillard initially hobbled to the bench and shortly visited the locker room before the game. But it was Khris Middleton who took up the Bucks' scoring responsibility in the end.

After the game, Rivers revealed that Lillard "struggled immensely" with his lower leg, to the extent that Lillard confided in him he was unable to be more than a decoy in the overtime. Despite Middleton's tremendous scoring ability, the Bucks still lost the game. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Lillard ended the game, which resulted in a 121-118 loss for the Bucks, with 28 points across 45 minutes. Lillard had already stepped up during the first two games, securing an average of 34.5 points, which saw the series draw 1-1 with the Pacers. Unfortunately, Lillard injured his ankle in the first quarter, limiting his performance in the subsequent game.

Though Lillard rejoined the game before the end of the first half, his apparent struggles were evident during the close Game 3 loss for Milwaukee.

ALSO READ: New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

Damian Lillard's Expected Return Date

Rivers did not mention Lillard's readiness for Sunday's Game 4. Charania's Saturday report raised major concerns about his ability to play in Game 4.

In addition to Lillard, the Bucks also have Antetokoumpo's calf injury to worry about as his comeback date stays uncertain, and Middleton still competes despite an ankle injury. The Bucks still have to seal three more victories to progress.

Enjoying a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series, a win on Sunday in Indianapolis would allow the sixth-seed Pacers to keep the home-court edge and push the No. 3-seeded Bucks to the brink.

If Game 4 turns out to be anything like Game 3, the jubilation at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be felt throughout the state from start to finish.

The Pacers' 121-118 overtime triumph in Game 3 offered everything a basketball aficionado could wish for fierce competition, stunning highlights, and heroics from the players.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside