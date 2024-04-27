The NBA and WNBA are on the verge of a major shakeup in their broadcasting rights. Amazon, the e-commerce giant is stepping into the sports broadcasting game in a big way. They're close to a deal to bring NBA games to their Prime Video streaming service.

On the other hand, Disney, the current rights holder, isn't going anywhere. They're also finalizing a deal with the NBA. Though it'll likely look different. Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Turner Sports), the NBA's longtime partner is still in talks, but their role might be reduced.

Prime Video will become a major home for NBA games and will include a major number of regular season and playoff matchups. ESPN is expected to retain the rights to the NBA Finals but might air fewer regular-season games. Both deals are expected to include broadcasting rights for the WNBA, which is a positive step for women's basketball.

Also, both deals are expected to be around 10 years long and will start in the 2025-26 season. The NBA is looking to double its income from TV rights.

Currently, the NBA has a massive television deal worth $24 billion total, which comes out to roughly $2.6 billion per year. This contract is set to expire after the 2024-2025 season.

On the other hand, the WNBA's media rights deals are in smaller amounts compared to the NBA. Their current contracts generate around $60 million annually. This includes deals with broadcasters like ESPN, CBS Sports Network, and Ion Television

So, when Amazon and Disney secure the NBA and WNBA rights deal, expect a hefty price tag in the ballpark of $48 billion or more for a decade.

Why streaming titan like Amazon is looking to dominate the NBA and WNBA rights?

Streaming services like Amazon Prime Video are hungry for live content to compete with traditional cable. The NBA is a major draw, and Amazon is willing to pay a premium. Also, the NBA wants to significantly increase its revenue from broadcasting.

What does it mean for the basketball fans?

Fans will have a wider range of options to watch NBA games on. Both traditional cable (through ESPN) and streaming services (through Prime Video) are potential homes. Also, this shift could lead to changes in how fans access games. There might be a need for a Prime Video subscription to watch certain games.

The inclusion of the WNBA in both deals is a positive sign of increased exposure for women's basketball.

FYI, the deals are not finalized yet. So, the exact details like the number of games each platform will carry are still being negotiated. Plus, the new deals won't take effect until the 2025-2026 season, so fans can still watch games on current platforms for the upcoming season.