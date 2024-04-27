BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jisoo show support for Jennie's collaboration with Zico on SPOT; see PICS

BLACKPINK's Jennie is receiving support from her bandmates Rosé and Jisoo after releasing her latest collaborative single with Zico, titled SPOT. The song, which came out on April 26, has already made a big impact on music charts worldwide. With Rosé and Jisoo cheering her on, Jennie's collaboration with Zico has been earning widespread praise.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jisoo show support to Jennie and Zico’s SPOT

On April 27, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo showed their unwavering support for fellow member Jennie on her latest collaborative single with Zico, SPOT, through their heartfelt Instagram stories.

Jisoo shared the music video link, tagging both Zico and Jennie, affectionately captioning it "Jendukie is back.” Jennie was quick to reshare Jisoo's story on her own Instagram, expressing gratitude to her "sweetest sister."

Meanwhile, Rosé, sharing the same link and tagging both the artists, wrote, "Jennie unnie's back."

The camaraderie among the BLACKPINK members was further highlighted when Lisa made an appearance in the comments section during Jennie's live session with Zico on April 26, following the release of the song, showing her support for Jennie's latest release. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

BLINKs, the fans of the quartet who have been missing BLACKPINK’s group activities were thrilled by the members’ heartwarming interaction.

More details about Jennie and Zico’s collaborative single SPOT

Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie teamed up to deliver a sensational collaboration with their song SPOT released on April 26. The upbeat track brings to light their talents as musicians and friendly synergy, offering listeners a vibrant and infectious tune to groove to this summer. The accompanying music video follows Zico and Jennie as they enjoy the company of friends at their favorite hangout spot, capturing the essence of an impromptu party.

Watch the fun-filled, exciting music video for SPOT here;

SPOT quickly soared to the top of music charts in Korea and globally, claiming the number one position on various platforms within hours of its release. From its free-spirited vocals to its catchy melody, the song continues to resonate with their fans worldwide, establishing itself as a global sensation.

What adds to the excitement around SPOT is Zico's return after a hiatus of nearly one year and nine months, making it an instant favorite among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie's SPOT reigns atop Korean music charts, takes over iTunes across 31 countries