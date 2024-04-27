‘Both Guys Are at Their Best’: Beneil Dariush Predicts Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 Main Event Fight

After almost three years, Conor McGregor is gearing up for his Octagon return in UFC. In their third bout, Conor McGregor last fought former long-time rival Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier targeted Conor McGregor's leg as he knew the history of his bad leg.

At the last minute of the first round, Conor McGregor snapped his leg, and Dustin Poirier was announced as the winner via technical knockout. McGregor then went to rehab to restore his injured leg. Dana White announced the return of former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor at a UFC 300 press conference.

Conor McGregor will face lightweight contender Michael Chandler at UFC 303 main event at 185 pounds.

Recently, Beneil Dariush gave an interview to The Schmo, where he predicted the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Benny said, "He might actually be training really hard whilst posting a bunch of stuff where he's partying in a way to confuse his opponent. In a technical fight where both guys are at their best, I think Conor should win because his counterstriking is perfect for a guy like Chandler."

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will square off at UFC 303 main event. The pay-per-view is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Michael Chandler Reveals His Gameplan Against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler recently appeared on The Shwan Ryan Show, discussing his strategy against excellent strikers like Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler expressed, "I would say he's the better striker from a crisp, longer, more sniping standpoint. He's got that great step back left. He has had great success with guys who aggressively fight him and are slightly shorter than him. Stocky wrestlers with an overhand, he calls it. You know, there was Khabib, there was Chad Mendes, there was Eddie Alvarez."

Michael Chandler further said he would fight more tactically against Conor McGregor as he is the one he needs to win and is the hungry one.

