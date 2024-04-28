Queen of Tears wrap-up party: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won get stunned by massive crowd turnout

The cast of the recent hit drama Queen of Tears gathered for a wrap-up party, but what shocked its lead Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won wasn't just the celebration, it was the massive crowd of fans and reporters that showed up. Despite their immense fame, they were taken aback by the overwhelming turnout.

Massive gathering for Queen of Tears event takes star by surprise

The wrap-up party for the hit drama Queen of Tears held on April 27, turned into a spectacle as fans and reporters flooded the venue in unprecedented numbers. The star-studded event, held to watch episode 15, saw an overwhelming turnout, leaving even the seasoned leads Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won astonished by the massive crowd.

Kim Ji Won radiated elegance in a chic white blazer and denim ensemble and drew thunderous cheers from the moment she arrived.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun, who sported a modern yet understated look with a black tunic and sleek trousers with white sneakers was greeted with fervent screams as he made his entrance.

The celebration wasn't limited to the leads, as supporting cast members like Park Sung Hoon, who portrays the antagonist Yoon Eun Sung, also joined in. His humorous request for fans to separate their feelings for his character from their feelings for him elicited laughter and camaraderie among attendees.

With the drama nearing its conclusion, anticipation is palpable both among viewers and industry insiders. As the storyline reaches its climax, all eyes are on whether the finale will set new viewership records, a testament to the drama's immense popularity and impact.

Queen of Tears is scheduled to wrap up on April 28

Queen of Tears, the beloved K-drama showing the tumultuous journey of married couple Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo, is set to conclude on April 28. Starring the talented duo Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the series has been a gripping tale of love, crisis, and reconciliation since its premiere on tvN in March 2024. As fans eagerly anticipate the finale, the show's remarkable storytelling and stellar performances have left an indelible mark on viewers, cementing its place as a memorable addition to the K-drama landscape.

