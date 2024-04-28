Do you believe in ghosts? Do you think there is anything between life and death where a few souls become trapped and continue communicating with the living in some form or another? Do you suppose "someone" is looking at you from a dark corner of your room at night as you sleep?

Ghost stories have always been quite popular. Whether it is a haunted house or some rumored stories around us, we all might have experienced this phenomenon at some time in our lives. Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no different. Did you know ‘Thala’ once encountered a ghost while staying at Langham Hotel, London, UK?

MS Dhoni Once Encountered a Ghost During the 2014 India Tour of England

MS Dhoni will always stay close to every fan's heart. But as fearless as Dhoni was on the field, some things off-field shook him to his core. Yes, he saw a ghost, and that too at a place no one would have thought.

During India's 2014 trip to England, the famed Langham Hotel served as a horrible stay for the prancing ghosts that left Dhoni reeling. Recognizing the sensations of anxiety gradually rising around him, Dhoni decided to make an early shift to guarantee that his robust mental stature was not interrupted by the apparitions around him.

After this incident, he made sure to change his room. The bigger fact is that Langham Hotel serves as the abode for ghosts. It is not just MS Dhoni who has felt the shivering and fear; many other cricketers have also faced the same at the infamous Langham Hotel.

Sourav Ganguly Has Also Encountered Ghosts During the England Tour

In Ian Botham's book Beefy's Cricket Tales, Sourav Ganguly discussed a paranormal incident he had in 2002 while India was on tour in England.

Ganguly wrote, “We were up in Durham for a match at Chestler-le-Street and were being looked after at Lumley Castle, a beautiful hotel that overlooks the ground. As a captain, I was taken up to my suite, and I must say it was a magnificent room with everything you could want. We finished training for the day, with the match due to be played the following morning, and I went back to my room before heading out for dinner. When I returned, I closed the curtains and, switched off all the lights and climbed into bed.”

"I got up, turned on the lights, and went to shut off the water. The taps were already turned off. I assumed I had imagined it or heard it from another room. I went back to bed, made sure everything was turned off, and the room was quiet, and then fell back asleep."

About 30 minutes later, he heard the same sound again and went to see the same thing happening. However, the captain awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of running tap water in his bathroom.

After this happened for the third time, Ganguly sprang out of bed, raced to his teammate Robin Singh's room, and slept on the floor without telling anybody about it. Ganguly has never stayed at Lumley Castle since.

