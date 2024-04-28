Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are No More In Contact With Each Other; Sources Reveal Amidst TTPD Release

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has gotten fans excited over the new tracks. Ever since the title of the album was revealed, the Swifties speculated if the songs were to be dedicated to Swift’s British ex, Joe Alwyn.

While the pop star has dropped multiple hints of the album being about Alwyn and Matty Healy, sources close to the duo shared that they are not in contact with each other. Swift and the British actor dated for 6 years before calling it quits.

What did the sources reveal about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship went through multiple ups and downs during the period. The exes finally called it quits in April 2023, after which the Midnights singer met Travis Kelce and has been in a relationship with him.

A source close to Swift and the English actor revealed to People Magazine that the duo are "not in touch with each other, but they try to be respectful of one another." Speaking about Alwyn, the insider shared that he is a private person and does not like to talk about his relationships.

The source said, "Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted, and the interest in his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career." However, the exes have both moved on in their lives, and a source tells ET that the Anti-Hero singer is very happy in her relationship with Kelce.

Does the Tortured Poets Department have songs about Travis Kelce?

While most of the songs on the TTPD album are alleged to be about Alwyn and Healy, the fans were quick to notice that Swift added two songs in the set about Travis Kelce. The Alchemy and So High School are dedicated to the NFL star, while the sports person, too, is extremely supportive of his partner amidst her album release.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads, / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.” The lyrics of The Alchemy describe how Swift feels about Kelce and writes about his victory in the Super Bowl game.

