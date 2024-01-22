Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan reach for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
CM Yogi Adityanath is present at the Ram Temple, actively supervising the arrangements for the significant Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Updates confirm his on-site involvement, ensuring meticulous preparations for the grand event.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar graced Ayodhya with his presence, adding another name to the historic event. His visit drew attention, resonating with fans at the airport and attendees at the special ceremony.
Amitabh Bachchan made an entrance at the Ayodhya airport, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo looked elegant as they arrived for the noteworthy event, adding star power to the occasion. Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla video of their arrival.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, and others were spotted at the Ayodhya airport. The Bollywood stars, along with Dr. Shriram Nene and Ayushmann Khurrana, arrived for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as they got clicked on their arrival in Ayodhya.