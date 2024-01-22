Live

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan reach for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Ram Mandir [Getty Images]
Jan 22, 2024 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath looks after the preparations

Yogi Adityanath [Getty Images]

CM Yogi Adityanath is present at the Ram Temple, actively supervising the arrangements for the significant Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Updates confirm his on-site involvement, ensuring meticulous preparations for the grand event.

Jan 22, 2024 IST
Sachin Tendulkar in Ayodhya

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar graced Ayodhya with his presence, adding another name to the historic event. His visit drew attention, resonating with fans at the airport and attendees at the special ceremony.

Jan 22, 2024 IST
Amitabh Bachchan arrives with Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan made an entrance at the Ayodhya airport, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo looked elegant as they arrived for the noteworthy event, adding star power to the occasion. Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla video of their arrival.

Jan 22, 2024 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vickey Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arrive in Ayodhya

Team Arrives [Pinkvilla]

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, and others were spotted at the Ayodhya airport. The Bollywood stars, along with Dr. Shriram Nene and Ayushmann Khurrana, arrived for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as they got clicked on their arrival in Ayodhya.

