Insider Reveals If Tom Brady Will Unretire Again After Being Frustrated By Raiders Failure To Select QB In NFL Draft Pick

Tom Brady's decision to retire from the NFL for a second time has been a topic of intense speculation, with many wondering if the legendary quarterback would once again reverse course. However, the aftermath of the 2024 NFL Draft has shed new light on the situation, casting doubt on Brady's potential return to the gridiron this season.

Brady's interest in acquiring an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has been well-documented, but the process has reportedly been a source of frustration for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The Raiders' decision not to aggressively pursue a quarterback in the recent draft has only added to the intrigue surrounding Brady's future.

Tom Brady’s Full Offseason Prep Needed

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Brady is "likely not" going to pursue a second NFL comeback this decade, at least not at this juncture. The insider report suggests that Brady's lack of preparation this offseason is the strongest indicator that he is more serious about his retirement this time around, even if the Raiders find themselves in need of a proven signal-caller.

"Brady has not been preparing this offseason as if he is going to return to pro football, and Graziano believes this is the strongest indicator that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is more serious this time about his retirement," the report stated. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s Midseason Return a Possibility?

While a return to the NFL in 2024 seems unlikely at the moment, Graziano speculated that Brady could be enticed into a midseason comeback if the Raiders struggle mightily under new head coach Antonio Pierce. However, such a scenario would only play out in Las Vegas, as Brady's former teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, have embarked on new eras.

"If the Raiders really struggle in coach Antonio Pierce's first full season, Brady could be enticed into a midseason return. And that return would only happen in Las Vegas," Graziano said.

Meanwhile, the Raiders did not select a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, leaving them with journeyman veteran Gardner Minshew and 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell as their options. While Brady could arguably upgrade their quarterback room, he may opt to stay retired and begin his NFL broadcasting job with Fox this year.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Gets Support from Jason Whitlock After Viral Statement Calling Future Young Athletes ‘Selfish’