Josh Allen's Racist Tweets From High School Trend Again After NFL Draft Pick 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday, April 25th, and the drafting event has brought back a lot of flashbacks from the past. With that, even the old Josh Allen's racist slurs, which he tweeted during his high school days, resurfaced (again). Here is how fans got recalled of the Bills’ quarterback's past offensive posts.

Josh Allen's high school racist tweets resurface, following the 2024 NFL Draft

Josh Allen's racist posts on Twitter (now X) from the past are making the rounds on the internet after their initial appearance in the 2018 NFL Draft. The football drafting event has again brought back the negative throwback of the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback, as fans still remember it after an old video of another quarterback, Spencer Rattler, who was drafted this year, circulated online.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Amid this, an old clip of him when he was a student at Pinnacle High School started making rounds for his behavior towards his teammates, with users calling him a "trash person with a trash attitude" in the comments.

Now this has given a flashback to the Bills’ quarterback, Josh Allen. A user quoted a Rattler-related tweet, “Well seems to me certain guys get more grace than others. There’s literally tweets from Josh Allen using racial slurs and saying other racist shit but he got a pass for it because he was 15-16.”

One user replied to the post related to Rattler, “Didn’t Josh Allen have racist tweets in high school?”

Another wrote, “We all know Josh Allen is still a racist.”

Another user slammed the Bills for selecting Allen, “Buffalo Bills are the worst organization in football. Josh Allen is racist!”

A person wrote, “Or the tweets meant to show Josh Allen to be racist in his high school and early Wyoming Days.”

Last but not least, “Move over Josh Allen, there’s a new most racist QB.”

Josh Allen's racist tweets went viral in 2018 as well

Back in 2018, Allen's old tweets from 2012 and 2013 (as per Yahoo Sports’ Twitter history search) had gone viral on social media ahead of the NFL draft, where he was a potential No. 1 pick. The seventh overall pick by the Buffalo Bills was caught being offensive and racist, posting multiple tweets, including the n-word. Later, the now 27-year-old acknowledged his mistakes, reportedly to Stephen A Smith of ESPN, and stated that he was “young and dumb.”

The now-deleted tweets are reported to have been removed back in January of 2018, as per what sources revealed about NFL Insider Adam Schefter, which he disclosed on ESPN's First Take. Meanwhile, Allen, the college bowl game MVP, led the Bills to clinch their first division title in 2020, along with their first playoff win since 1995.

