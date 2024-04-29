7 Best Fahadh Faasil roles: Viju Prasad in Trance to Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights

After making his debut in 2002 with the film Kaiyethum Doorath, Fahadh Faasil, fondly known as Fafa, has had quite an interesting career filled with the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. After a string of unsuccessful films, Fahadh finally managed to carve out a path for himself and since, has never looked back.

Whether you’ve been a long-time fan of Fafa or have recently discovered his explosive talent in Aavesham, we’ve got just the list for you to celebrate the actor’s most iconic and electrifying performances.

Top 7 Fahadh Faasil performances

1. Malik (2021)

Writer-Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to watch: Prime Video/ Aha(Telugu)

How do you make a refreshing gangster film in 2021? Mahesh Narayanan's answer came in the form of the Fahadh Faasil-led Malik. Fahadh's performance as Sulaiman, a regular guy who transforms into the formidable 'Malik', will make you wonder, "Is there anything this man can't do?" He effortlessly embodies the energy of youth, the authority of a leader, and the weight of experience.

2. Joji (2021)

Writer: Syam Pushkaran

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Unnimaya Prasad, Dileesh Pothan

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

This movie is a delightful adaptation of William Shakespeare’s iconic play Macbeth where Fahadh essays the titular role of Joji, an engineering dropout driven by greed to become a wealthy person. Fahadh’s already remarkable performance in Joji becomes all the more notable when you consider the sheer acting range Fahadh possesses.

3. Trance (2020)

Writer: Vincent Vadakkan

Director: Anwar Rasheed

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video/ Aha(Telugu)

Trance may not be Fahadh Faasil’s best film but it certainly falls under the category of his best, most electrifying performances. Fahadh’s portrayal of Viju Prasad, a failed motivational coach turned into a religious preacher is easily one of the best performances of the decade. Fahadh wholly justifies the title of the film, taking the audience on a trance-like immersive journey from start to finish.

4. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Writer-Director: Madhu C. Narayanan

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Anna Ben

Genre: Drama/ Melodrama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Despite only having limited screen time in Kumbalangi Nights, Fahadh Faasil as Shammi stands out as one of the many special aspects of this great film. He skillfully essays the role of an extremely repulsive character all the while delivering an entertaining performance. Shammi’s iconic creepy smile, the staring at the wall, and many such weird antics, will always make Shammi a character to remember in Fahadh’s filmography.

5. Njan Prakashan (2018)

Writer-Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Runtime: 2 hours 11 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sreenivasan, Devika Sanjay

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video (Premium Subscription)

Over the years, the Malayalam Film Industry has come to be known for its dramedies. Fahadh himself has acted in many such films, Njan Prakashan being one of his most popular works. The actor’s terrific portrayal of a common middle-class man aiming to make it big made audiences root for Prakash.

6. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

Writers: Sajeev Pazhoor, Syam Pushkaran

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramudu

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar/ Aha (Telugu)

A truly bizarre plot, executed with near perfection by the entire team, the film follows the story of a thief, Prasad, who steals a gold chain from a newlywed couple in a moving bus. What follows is a frustratingly long ordeal at the police station where Prasad (Fahadh Faasil) denies all allegations. With no proof of crime, the police struggle to frame Prasad, leading to a unique, thought-provoking narrative.

7. Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

Writer: Syam Pushkaran

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Runtime: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anusree, Jaffer

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Where to watch: Prime Video (Premium Subscription)

Fahadh Faasil once again proves his talent with his brilliant performance in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. This movie tells the story of an ordinary man who is pushed to his limits for no apparent reason. Fahadh's portrayal of Mahesh is truly impressive, showcasing the character's determination for revenge.

What is your favorite Fahadh Faasil performance? Let us know in the comments.

