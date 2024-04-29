Miami Heat Injury Report: Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Find Out

The Eastern NBA Playoffs Game 4 action sees the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat locking horns at the Kaseya Center. The dynamics of the postseason have been electrifying, with the Heat-Celtics rivalry riding high on the thrill factor.

Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Celtics Tonight?

Jimmy Butler is out for the match against Boston Celtics due to a knee injury from the play-in round, which has been a setback for Miami.

In such times, Bam Adebayo has emerged as a reliable scorer, averaging 21.7 PPG. Besides, he's leading with 8.3 rebounds per match and has consistently scored at least 20 in each game against Boston.

Tyler Herro, averaging 16.7 PPG and 6.7 APG, has been prolific with the ball. His playoff performance includes making four threes per match, with a shooting efficiency of 41.7% from deep.

To cope with Butler's absence, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been added to the starting lineup, contributing 14.0 PPG in the series.

Following their victorious spree in Game Two, replicating a similar triumph won’t be an easy feat for Miami. Despite shooting 23- (53.5%) from three, and securing double figures from all five starters, they managed to clinch the win just then. Tyler Herro spearheaded the team with 24 points and 14 assists.

Nikola Jovic with 12.0 PPG and 7.7 RPG, and Caleb Martin with 10.0 PPG complete the starting lineup. Delon Wright has been the highest scorer from the bench, averaging 11.0 PPG, although he missed Game three for personal reasons.

The remaining bench minutes are divided among Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson. The Heat stand at 21st for offensive efficiency and 5th for defensive, playing at the 29th-ranked tempo.

Miami Heat Players Stats Against The Boston Celtics

Tyler Herro Stats

In his career, Tyler Herro has averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over 16 games against the Celtics.

Jimmy Butler Stats

Over 33 games in his career against the Celtics, Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

When And Where To Watch

When: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Injury Report

Miami Heat

OUT

Josh Richardson

Jimmy Butler

Terry Rozier

PROBABLE

Delon Wright

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics don’t have a single player on their injury report.

