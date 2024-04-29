Lim Young Woong, the celebrated South Korean trot singer, will be making his comeback soon. The artist will be releasing a double single album, and the news was revealed through his official social media page. Moreover, along with the announcement, a teaser image has also been released.

Lim Young Woong reveals comeback details

On April 29, 2024, Lim Young Woong made the announcement that he would be making his comeback with a double single album, along with the teaser image. Released through his social media page, the teaser image gives the fans a glimpse of the concept. The artist can be seen sitting on a chair, while only the close-up of his hands is shown in a rugged setting. The album is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

Additionally, the singer will also be holding a much anticipated solo concert titled IM HERO - THE STADIUM. The event will be held in the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which has an approximate capacity of over 66,000 seats.

The event will be taking place on two days, May 25, 2024, and May 26, 2024, at 6:30 PM KST. The songs from the upcoming release will most likely be performed at the concert as well. The ticketing for the event has opened and all the other details are available on the artist’s official social media pages and website. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong is one of the most popular singers in South Korea and has been gaining tremendous popularity with each passing day. Furthermore, the artist grabs top spots upon every release and dominates local charts all around. His breakthrough came when he won the music reality show, Mr Trot, beating out 17,000 other applicants. His first taste of commercial success came with his single, My Starry Love.

Advertisement

Following his discharge from military enlistment, he released his first studio album, Im Hero, accompanied by the single If We Ever Meet Again. He became the best-selling South Korean solo artist of all time, with over 1.1 million copies sold within a week. Furthermore, every song on the album entered every South Korean music chart, making it a digital success. In October 2023, he released his latest single titled Do or Die.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN fights back using power of conduction in dark and electric comeback music video for Maestro; WATCH