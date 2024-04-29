Priyanka Chopra opens up on dealing with father Ashok Chopra's demise: 'That kind of pain would never go away'

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Priyanka Chopra used to share a great bond with her father Ashok Chopra. But the actress' world shattered when her father passed away in 2013. In a recent interview, Priyanka talked about her roots, especially her parents, and opened up about dealing with her father's demise.

She said that the pain of losing her father has become a companion and she never gets over it.

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with father Ashok Chopra's demise

In a recent appearance on the Read The Room podcast, Priyanka Chopra discussed dealing with her father Ashok Chopra's death. He passed away in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Recalling the days, the actress shared, “After my dad passed away, I came to a slow but steady conclusion that that kind of pain would never go away. It's your companion. So, if you are thinking of or waiting for the day when it starts hurting less, when it doesn't affect you anymore or when you get over it… You are never getting over it; it becomes a companion.”

She further added that there will be days when it comes out in a biggish way and wants to stay over for dinner or maybe a week, and there will be days when she does not even remember about it until she sees a photo becomes sad. "Any form of grief will have a duration in which it will become your companion and you have to let it," Chopra said.

Priyanka Chopra's 'life lately' featuring Malti and Nick Jonas

On April 29, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a video giving a sneak peek into her life lately. The video starts with Nick Jonas lighting the fireplace. The singer can also be seen taking Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a stroller to have a walk.

The other glimpses show Priyanka and Malti relishing ice cream. The actress can be seen having her moment with nature and bringing her daughter to the Heads of State sets. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Life lately.. (star emoji)"

On the work front, Priyanka recently lent her voice to the Disney+ Hotstar nature documentary film Tiger. She will be next seen in Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

