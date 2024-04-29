LeBron James or Michael Jordan: Which Player Has Longest Losing Streak Against a Single Team?

LeBron James and Michael Jordan, that’s a comparison that happens in every category in the game of basketball. Whether it’s the number of trophies won, the points scored, or the number of years they played in the NBA. However, after LeBron James' losing streak against the Denver Nuggets extended to 11 games, fans compared the losing streak of the King with that of His Airness.

LeBron James and co lost 11 on the trot against the Denver Nuggets in a run that lasted for almost 1 and a half years and that made the comparison of his losing streak with Michael Jordan inevitable.

How Many Games Did Jordan Lose on the Trot Against a Single Opposition?

The five-time MVP is regarded by many as James' main rival in the GOAT discourse, and their supporters are always requesting statistics to use in their arguments. Many have therefore questioned how long Jordan's winning streak was in comparison to James' unfavorable one.



According to Stathead, from March 21, 1986, to April 28, 1987, Jordan suffered 13 straight losses to the Boston Celtics, whom Larry Bird led. This includes Jordan's Bulls being swept 3-0 by the Celtics in the 1986–1987 playoff opening round. Jordan's second and third seasons saw the series sweep. But, he never faced off against Boston again in the postseason, going winless (0-6) against Bird and the Celtics.

Jordan Redeemed Himself with Six Titles Without Losing a Final

However, Jordan later made amends, leading Chicago to six NBA titles between 1991 and 1998 and retiring as perhaps the greatest player in league history. What makes the six titles even more special is that Jordan took retirement after winning his first three titles and then made a comeback after a hiatus of almost 2 years and won three titles again.

Can LeBron Lead a Miraculous Comeback for the LA Lakers?

Everyone has written off the LA Lakers after losing the first three games in the series. Winning four games on the trot is no easy task but a miracle like that can happen. Denver would love to close the series in the next game at home and not make the Lakers win 2 in a row or they will feel the heat.

