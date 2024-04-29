Coach Prime Deion Sanders Accused Of Negligence By Ex-Wife Over Daughter Shelomi’s Transfer

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of former NFL star Deion Sanders, expressed her displeasure over him in a recent YouTube video, accusing him of ignoring their daughter Shelomi's basketball career. Shelomi is a great athlete.

She recently decided to move from the University of Colorado to Alabama A&M, which has upset Deion. Shеlomi's decision has shattered Coach Prime's dream of having all of his children under one roof, leaving him deeply disappointed. Shеlomi's commitment to basketball has been unwavering since she began her college career at JSU and then moved to Colorado.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife didn’t like when he calling their daughter’s decision “stupid”

While Mommy supports Shelomi's self-determination, Coach Primе has denounced her decision as "stupid," causing a schism between Shelomi's parents. Pilar addressed the incident by posting a video on her YouTube channel chastising Coach Prime for calling Shelomi's decision "stupid."

Pilar Sanders posted a photo of Shelomi Sanders on Instagram to celebrate her move from Colorado to Alabama. She admired Shelomi for following her passion and her confidence in doing so. However, the entire family drama became viral on social media, with followers sharing their perspectives. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What did Pilar Sanders say to Deion Sanders after his “stupid” comment went viral?

Deion described Shelomi's decision to take a transfer as dumb. Pilar Sanders responded to Deion by posting a video on her YouTube account, saying, “I’m proud of you(Shelomi) and I’m happy for you, and I will always be here supporting you. Because I’m a real mama who’s present. You always talk about a present person.”

Advertisement

Pilar further stated that Shelomi relocated to Colorado to help her father's professional career.

Shelomi, on the other hand, will play for Alabama under new head coach Thornton, and she hopes to improve the team's performance in the women's basketball scene. However, one thing is certain: Shelomi will continue to advance in her job, and her mother, Pilar, will continue to keep on supporting her.

Deion Sanders was a menace in his PRIME

Deion Sanders has demonstrated his ability on the football field since his first year, with a touchdown and five interceptions. Deion formerly played football for the Falcons and baseball for the Braves, and he called Atlanta home. When he played for the Falcons and then flew to Pittsburgh to play baseball on the same day in 1992, he became the first person to participate in both leagues.

Deion Sanders joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1995. His relationship with Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin grew into deadly on-field synergy, giving him the opportunity to demonstrate his offensive skills. Despite undergoing arthroscopic surgery in the early weeks, the Cowboys won the Super Bowl, making Deion a two-time Lombardi winner. Sanders returned an 11-yard punt and intercepted a 47-yard pass while on offense to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

ALSO READ: Deion Sanders CONFRONTS Colorado Footballers on Bad Classroom Behaviour After Their Professor Wrote Letter Expressing Anger