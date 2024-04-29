Patrick Mahomes Draft Grade Goes Viral After NFL Draft Pick 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft has brought back some old memories from the player's past in addition to plenty of surprises. Following the drafting event, Patrick Mahomes’ draft grade is making rounds on the internet, and here is what the fans have to say.

Patrick Mahomes’ Draft Grade Goes Viral After NFL Draft 2024

Patrick Mahomes, who is considered as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league has his Draft grades going viral following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, it wasn't the same before during his college days as the scouts weren't aware of his abilities.

Back then, even before he entered the league, the NFL journalist Steven Ruiz didn't view the Kansas City Chiefs star QB as great as he is now and gave him a C- grade during the selection. The writer not only stated that Mahomes wasn't good enough to be an NFL player, he also said that the 28-year-old would never be good enough to play in the league. While stating that Mahomes was a “risky pick,” he said, “He's nowhere near ready to play in the NFL. And, honestly, he may never be.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

That “risky pick” has now led the Kansas City Chiefs to four Super Bowl games winning three of them as a starter. He is also a three-time Super Bowl MVP in addition to bagging several other records and achievements to his name. Mahomes has also powered his side, which selected him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft; towards six back-to-back AFC Championship Games.

Advertisement

Fans react to the viral Patrick Mahomes Draft grade

Patrick Mahomes is now one of the only five quarterbacks to bag three or more Super Bowls as a starter, in the League's history. Now that he has become one of the greatest QBs, fans remembered what Ruiz had said.

An account on Twitter uploaded the writer's analysis saying, “Reminder, draft grades do not matter. The greatest player on the planet got a C-.”

A fan responded, “They said he might never be ready to play in the NFL.”

Another wrote, “I think a lot of us football fans tend to over, analyze the draft and critique the players before they even touch the NFL field”

One wrote, “That's why I take no stock in what Experts or Fans say about the Draft

The Draft builds championship teams, but we don't know until someone is out there what they got.”

Another said, “Tell you why Buffalo hasn’t won anything since, Wait, Never….”

Recently, the Buffalo Bills were slammed for letting go of another potential star quarterback Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs which was a reminiscence of the AFC East division team giving up on Mahomes at the draft six years earlier.

ALSO READ: Kay Adams Slams Bills For Patrick Mahomes Like Blunder With NFL 2024 Draft Pick Xavier Worthy