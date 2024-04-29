Happy Byun Yo Han day: Revisiting actor’s 5 best roles in Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Mr Sunshine, and more

Byun Yo Han rose to prominence in the South Korean film and television industry with an array of commendable performances in major hits. Marking his acting debut in 2011, the actor has had quite a roller coaster ride till now. At the beginning of his career, he appeared in more than 30 short films while still pursuing studies at the Korean National University of Arts. He has managed to attain a prolific career, spanning decades, consisting of popular releases like Misaeng, Mr. Sunshine, On the Line, and more.

Celebrating Byun Yo Han's birthday through an exploration of his 5 best roles

Byun Yo Han turns 38 today April 29. To celebrate his day, let’s revisit some of the actor's memorable performances in hit K-dramas and films.

1. Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Byun Yo Han shot to immense fame through this deft piece of K-drama. Released in 2014, Misaeng: Incomplete Life centers around the naked reality of corporate workers. In this slice-of-life drama, Byun Yo Han embodies the character of Han Seok Yul, a permanent employee of One International’s textile team.

His character in this tvN drama closely resembles the realistic portrayal of the office 'gossip king', who harbors deep knowledge about almost every colleague. The actor's brilliant portrayal of this outspoken, quirky character, served as his breakthrough role, subsequently contributing to his rise.

2. Mr. Sunshine

Featuring Kim Tae Ri, Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Yeon Seok, Byun Yo Han, and more prominent actors, Mr. Sunshine is a historical rom-com, depicting the U.S. expedition in 1871’s Joseon.

Byun Yo Han graces the screen as Kim Hee Sung, the protagonist Go Ae Shin’s (Kim Tae Ri) fiance, who returns from Japan to get married. However, he is quite renowned in the town as an affluent young man, often dubbed a handsome casanova.

Byun Yo Han portrays a completely different side of his acting skill in the popular K-drama, once again proving his versatility.

3. Six Flying Dragons

This epic period drama Six Flying Dragons presents actor Byun Yo Han as a strong warrior. The sageuk starring Yoo Ah In as the prince, centers around the last century of Goreyo and six historical figures who play key roles in unfolding the saga.

Byun Yo Han transforms into Yi Bang Ji, a powerful warrior who protects Jung Do Jeon (played by Kim Myung Min), the political rival of the prince. As the story proceeds, the actor gets embroiled in a jolting love triangle, falling for a woman named Yeon Hee (played by Jung Yu Mi), who is also coveted by the man he protects.

4. Hansan: Rising Dragon

This visually spectacular film features a bunch of star-studded cast including Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han, Ok Taecyeon, Ah Sung Ki, Kim Hyang Gi, and more. With a commendable performance by these stars and an epic storyline exploring the war-torn era of 1592’s Korea, Hansan: Rising Dragon became a blockbuster, breaking many box office records.

The film captures Byun Yo Han as Wakisaka, a Japanese naval commander, who is a constant threat to the rival nation. For his meticulous acting skills and impeccable synchronization with a foreign character in this drama, the actor bagged numerous accolades, cementing his position in the industry.

5. On the Line

This jolting crime thriller unfolds a gripping saga featuring Byun Yo Han in the lead role. He takes on the role of Han Seo Joon, an erstwhile detective, who falls victim to a cyber scam. After losing everything to a voice phishing scam, he infiltrates an organization in China to take down the system. Determined to catch the mastermind behind it all, he sets on a perilous expedition, accompanied by a few fellows.

From an ‘unknown’ indie actor to one of the top stars in the South Korean film and TV industry, Byun Yo Han’s rise is nothing short of spectacular. On many occasions, he talked about the difficult journey he had, facing hundreds of rejections in his early career. But the current stance and dominance in the same field prove his riveting acting skills and relentlessness. As the actor grows one year wiser today, fans shower him with good wishes for his future endeavors.

A very happy birthday to Byun Yo Han!

