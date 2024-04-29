WWE Icon Praises AJ Styles, Draws Comparison With Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has earned the tag of the greatest wrestler of all time by many experts and a legion of wrestling fans. The Undertaker, who was among the most famous nemesis of HBK, expressed his viewpoint regarding who could be compared to the Heart Break Kid from the current pool of wrestlers.

In The Phenom's eyes, the former WWE Champion AJ Styles is equivalent to Shawn Michales, implying he is the HBK of the current generation. In his podcast called Six Feet Under, he has nothing but high praise for The Phenomenal One.

The Undertaker mentioned that he's not certain if there will ever be another Shawn Michaels who reaches the same level of greatness he achieved in his prime. However, he believes AJ Styles checks off all the necessary qualities.

The Deadman praised Styles for his ability to work well with anyone and make them shine. Despite not having a towering physique, his exceptional talent in collaborating with others earns him the title of the Phenomenal One.

The WWE icon further added that it doesn't make Styles HBK. However, in his opinion, both men have demonstrated the highest level of work in two different generations. AJ's talent prompted The Undertaker to work with him in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, making it his last WWE match or the retirement match. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Boneyard match was cinematic

With no live crowd, WWE implemented the idea of cinematic matches in the pandemic era. While The Deadman had two WrestleMania classics against Shawn Micheals in the ring, his encounter with Styles was in a Boneyard, away from WWE's squared circle, turning it into a cinematic masterpiece.

AJ Styles can still wrestle for a few years

AJ Styles, a wrestling legend, has been in the business for an impressive twenty-six years. Recently, he has been graciously lifting up and showcasing the skills of younger talents in WWE. With a remarkable track record as a Grand Slam Champion, Styles is truly a force to be reckoned with.

This year, he seems to be in the best shape of his life, delivering outstanding performances in the ring. Given his exceptional fitness level, it's safe to say that the 46-year-old can keep wrestling for several more years before calling it a day.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Calls THIS Wrestler One Of The Best Performers in WWE; Check Out What The Deadman Said