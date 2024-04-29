Exploring Sam Smith’s Net Worth; Learn About the Grammy-Winning Singer and His Hamstead Mansion

If you think of the artists who have a captivating voice, and the ones who have created some lyrics that don’t leave your mind, Sam Smith is surely one of them. However, do you ever think of the net worth of Sam Smith?

From the gripping feel of Unholy to being the artist featured in one of the Bond movies, Sam Smith has laid a grand path behind them, while developing a great future.

While exploring their awesome tracks, if you wish to know them more, here’s something that will take you up close to them. Know most of the facts about the Dancing with a Stranger singer that will intrigue you and make their songs more enjoyable.

Sam Smith's net worth

Known for their extremely impressive songwriting skills, if you think about how old is Sam Smith, and about their net worth, we are here to ease your mind.

Sam Smith's age is 31 years, and as per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Smith's net worth is $45 million.

The Grammy-winning singer, first stepped into the spotlight in 2012, when their voice was first heard through Disclosure's single, Latch. This was when they started climbing the ladder to fame, while also singing on the chart-topping hit, La La La, by Naughty Boy, in 2013.

Then in 2014, the singer came up with their debut studio album, called In the Lonely Hour, which had a melody of ballads, along with a touch of soulful vocals, putting a remarkable impression on the music industry.

Sam Smtih then also released a bunch of hit singles such as Stay with Me, I'm Not the Only One, as well as Lay Me Down.

Their first album won the Best Pop Vocal Album, the following year, while Stay with Me won Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The artist then continued to slew on their path of success with several awards and accolades getting attached to their name.

One of their greatest accomplishments would be winning four Grammy Awards in 2015. Their song Writing's on the Wall in the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre won the Academy Award along with a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Then in 2017, the singer's second album, The Thrill of It All ranked at number one position on the US Billboard 200, as well as in the UK Albums Chart.

Sam Smith's Early Life

Born on May 19, 1992, Samuel Frederick Smith is the son of Frederick Smith and Kate Cassidy. Being born in London, England, Smith from their young years has been associated with music.

They were part of Youth Music Theatre UK, while also appearing in several productions.

Learning and developing their singing and songwriting skills with musician Joanna Eden, the I’m Not the Only One, singer has also attended St Mary’s Catholic School in Bishop's Stortford.

Sam Smith's Career

After winning several awards with the release of their singles and album named, The Lonely Hour, Sam Smith went on to achieve great stardom in the music industry.

Sam Smith's wealth is also attributed to their tours, including their first American headlining tour in the same year that In the Lonely Hour was released.

They first performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in the month of January. This is where they performed their most loved track, Latch.

In 2015, Smith became a global icon, as they released their 007 track Writing’s on the Wall, in collaboration with songwriter Jimmy Napes. The song became the No. 1 track in the UK, making it the first James Bond track to achieve such an honor.

Moving ahead, in 2017 they released a single, Too Good at Goodbyes, which then debuted at No.5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The song was No. 1 in the UK. Soon the singer then released The Thrill of It All, in the same year. It is the second studio album of the artist. In March 2018, they hit the road with the The Thrill of It All Tour.

This time they covered Europe, North America, Asia, New Zealand, as well as Australia.

Sam Smith had a pretty eventful year in 2018. They dropped not one, but two super popular singles. In March, they blessed us with Pray, a collab with the talented rapper Logic. And let's not forget about Fire on Fire, which served as the soundtrack for the highly acclaimed miniseries, Watership Down.

If you remember Calvin Harris’ track Promises which was released in August 2018, you would definitely recall Sam Smith being the main vocalist.

In 2019, they dropped the tune Dancing with a Stranger. They joined forces with singer Normani to produce this track. It became a massive hit, making its way into the Top 10 charts in the US, UK, and various other countries. Even now, people can't resist dancing and vibing to this catchy song.

In July 2019, another single was released by the singer which is called How Do You Sleep?

The Desire singer released their third studio album in 2020, but due to the global pandemic, the release date had to be rescheduled twice.

Love Goes, was however released on October 30, 2020, followed by two single tracks like I'm Ready, and the cover of Fix You, originally released by Coldplay.

The former track featured American singer Demi Lovato and was released in April 2020, while the cover was the one launched in July 2020.

Sam Smith's Personal Life

Sam Smith publicly revealed their sexual orientation as gay in May 2014. There were rumors about them being romantically involved with both Jonathan Zeizel and Brandon Flynn at different times.

In October 2017, a couple of years later, they revealed their genderqueer identity. Fast forward to September 2019, they made another announcement, this time identifying themselves as nonbinary.

Throughout their journey, it's been known that the artist has faced body image challenges since their early teenage years, and they have bravely discussed this in various interviews.

Interestingly, Sam Smith, the singer, happens to be third cousins with Lily Allen and Alfie Allen. On top of that, Sam Smith is also the proud godparent of singer Jimmy Napes' son.

Sam Smith's Hampstead Mansion

Sam Smith bought a Grade II listed mansion in the Hampstead area of London, for $15 million. This property was bought in September 2019 by the singer.

