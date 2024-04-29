Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Set ‘Tough’ Rules To Manage Long Distance Relationship Amid Eras Tour and NFL: Report

As Taylor Swift's Eras Tour gears up for its highly anticipated return to Paris on May 9, sources close to the couple reveal that the bond between the pop sensation and her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce, will face a new challenge. Insiders suggest that Swift has grown accustomed to Kelce's constant presence, potentially making this tour leg more taxing for her.

In an effort to combat the inevitable plights of separation, the couple has reportedly established a set of ground rules. "Lots of FaceTime and no more than 10 days without seeing each other. Either he'll fly to her or they'll meet somewhere romantic," revealed a source exclusively to Life and Style.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Fueled by Affection

Swift and Kelce's eight-month courtship has been a whirlwind affair, replete with public displays of affection and romantic strolls. Their chemistry was on full display during the Coachella festival in Indio, California, on the weekend of April 13, where the couple was spotted cuddling and exchanging kisses amidst the lively crowd.

"Taylor's a free spirit, and with Travis, she can let her hair down," explains the source. "The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Taylor Swift May Not Be Ready to Brace the Impending Separation

Earlier reports from US Weekly suggested that Swift would be "sad" without Kelce's presence during her shows, as the couple had "deepened their bond" during their respective career breaks. An insider revealed, "It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She'll be sad."

Compounding these concerns are rumors that Swift's feelings for Kelce have intensified to such a degree that she fears their relationship might eventually falter due to the overwhelming nature of her fame.

"There's very little oxygen between her life and fame," a source told Page Six, highlighting the potential strain on their romance. "Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world."

ALSO READ: Ed Kelce Reacts to Viral Theory Claiming Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce Are Already Engaged for Ulterior Motives