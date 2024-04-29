Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 29, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Armaan getting his hands on Abhira’s stone toy while looking for Charu’s file. He says her belongings are also irritating. Armaan vows not to give Abhira.

Kaveri says she wanted to give half toffee to Abhira but she cheated on them. She throws the same on fire and asks everyone to put away Abhira's memories. Each family member comes forward and burns Abhira’s stuff. While Vidya puts a shawl on fire, Krish brings a hockey stick to throw in the fire pit. Armaan comes with a diary and the dreamcatcher. He looks at Abhira’s stone turtle and starts thinking about her. Armaan stops himself as he recalls Akshara.

Abhira is seen walking all alone on the roads with her luggage. She looks for brokers to help her find a house. Abhira comes across a stall displaying turtles. She reminisces about her moments with Armaan. However, Abhira soon realizes that now she has no relation with Armaan.

Armaan decides to call Abhira. But she doesn't answer him. Abhira says Armaan has already insulted her a lot and now, she will not talk to him. She goes on to block Armaan's number. A broker comes to Abhira. He spots Abhira's mangalsutra and tries to harass her. Abhira's friend, Riya arrives on time and saves her. She offers Abhira to stay with her in the hostel room. Abhira agrees.

Riya takes Abhira to her place and asks her to adjust to the small room. Abhira says she will manage. Riya goes to arrange for food. Abhira begins to recount the harsh words Poddars said to her. She feels unlucky to not even have a home of her own. As Abhira gets emotional while complaining about her sorrows, the light goes off. She calls Riya and says she has to start the assignment. Abhira inquires about the inverter. Riya comes with a candle. Abhira starts doing her work in candlelight. She asks Riya not to talk about her husband or in-laws.

At Goenka's house, Swarna and Surekha ask Manish to open the door and talk to them. Manish refuses to have a word with them. He feels bad for Abhira and says that nobody, including Ruhi, is thinking about Abhira. Manish cries thinking about Abhira’s condition.

Abhira finishes off her assignment in candlelight. Armaan tries to reach out to Abhira. Ruhi brings tea for Armaan and talks about Abhira. She wonders how Abhira must be managing things without any money. Armaan gets the idea of tracing Abhira. He succeeds in finding Abhira’s location. Riya brings noodles for Abhira and reminds her of Armaan.

Armaan calls the hostel's number. Riya informs Abhira about the same. Abhira takes the phone and disconnects. Armaan makes multiple attempts to talk to Abhira but she doesn’t entertain him. Armaan gets angry at Abhira. The episode ends here.

