When Diljit Dosanjh blushed after listening to Punjabi ladies sing bawdy songs on Amar Singh Chamkila sets

Imtiaz Ali's biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila has managed to impress the audience and a major credit goes to the film's music too. While Vida Karo sung by Arijit Singh in the film is a rage on social media, another song Naram Kaalja has also managed to get the attention of the audience.

Imtiaz Ali recently shared the story behind the making of the song Naram Kaalja and how a group of bold Punjabi women surprised Punjabi on the sets including Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh's reaction to Punjabi women singing vulgar songs on the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila

During an interview with Zoom recently, Imtiaz Ali shared an interesting story behind the making of the song Naram Kaalja from Amar Singh Chamkila. The filmmaker recalled how the boldness with which the real Punjabi women who had never faced a camera before sang the vulgar songs on the sets manifested this song and also made Diljit Dosanjh blush.

Imtiaz shared that before the filming of the song and the scene that precedes, these women started talking about the bawdy songs they have been singing in real life. The director prodded and asked them to sing those songs which then developed to Naram Kaalja. He also revealed that this particular scene and the song wasn't planned the way it happens and it was improvised on the sets.

The Amar Singh Chamkila director revealed that as they kept going on it left every Punjabi on the sets red-faced and even Diljit Dosanjh blushed. "Diljit was standing over there on the side because he had to be just there, he was like 'Arey baap re, ye kya auraten hain' (Oh my god, what are these ladies).

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his controversial music style in the 80s. His music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27.

The recently released movie by Imtiaz Ali sheds light on his life and struggles. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

