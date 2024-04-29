Sean Diddy Combs' Lawyers File New Motion To Dismiss Parts of Claims In Lawsuit Over 1991 Sexual Assault Allegations

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

As per the allegations by a woman, Sean 'Diddy' Combs drudged and raped her when she was a university student in 1991.

The attorneys representing Diddy have requested a New York court to dismiss some of the allegations made against him in a sexual assault case filed in November. As per People, on Friday, Diddy’s attorneys claimed that some of the allegations, “were brought under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred.”

What does the Diddy’s lawyers filing say?

The complaint specifically states that because the status pertaining to revenge porn and human trafficking were not in place when Joi Dickerson- Neal claimed Diddy had sexually abused her in 1991, such accusations should be rejected with prejudice.

As per People, the Rapper's lawyers now contend in the filing that the claims "cannot survive" the motion to dismiss because the New York State Revenge Porn Law and the New York Services for Victims Of Human Trafficking Law were among the laws that came into effect after the alleged assault and were codified in 2019 and 2007, respectively.

Dickerson-Neal’s claims in the filing were called ‘false, offensive, and salacious.”

Know more about the incident that led to this lawsuit

As per the outlet, Dickerson-Neal alleges that in January of 1991, when she was 19 years old, Diddy took her to a Harlem restaurant for dinner.

He then drove her to his recording studio. She alleges that she was not able to get out of the vehicle because she had been deliberately drugged by the rapper. It allegedly resulted in her, “being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.”

She claims, he then took to the place he was staying and sexually assaulted her. As per the lawsuit, he filmed it and her male friend had, “viewed the ‘sex tape’ along with other men.”

The rapper has previously denied these allegations. He claims that Dickerson-Neal has fabricated the story.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

