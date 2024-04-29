SEVENTEEN fights back using power of conduction in dark and electric comeback music video for Maestro; WATCH

K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has dropped their latest album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, today on April 29th, a month ahead of their 9th debut anniversary. Renowned for their edgy and intense music style, SEVENTEEN is celebrated for their fusion of hip-hop, R&B, EDM, and other complex musical genres.

SEVENTEEN drops comeback album 17 IS RIGHT HERE

On April 29th, SEVENTEEN made a stunning comeback with their album 17 IS RIGHT HERE and its title track music video, Maestro. The music video exudes a dark and electrifying atmosphere, showcasing the group's charisma and power. Fans are ecstatic, with many declaring that DARKTEEN is back, given the dark theme and powerful music video.

The music video boasts a captivating blend of robot and maestro conductor aesthetics, creating a visually stunning experience. The performance is strong and dynamic, with each member showcasing their vocal skills. And the choreography is energetic, with the members shining through as they provide meaning of music and its impact on the current world. Member Woozi led the composition and writing of Maestro, resulting in a powerful and impactful song overall.

Watch it below-