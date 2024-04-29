PHOTO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a wish as she cuts her birthday cake; sports a classic look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 37th birthday on April 28. Many fans and celebrities including Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and many others greeted the actress and showered love. Samantha also announced her huge comeback into movies with a Telugu project titled Bangaram.

A day after her birthday, Samantha treated her social media followers with a glimpse into the celebrations. She also expressed gratitude to all her well-wishers and ardent supporters. Have a look!

Samantha's heartwarming gesture for fans after her birthday

On April 29, Samantha took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture of herself from a restaurant. She wrote, “Thankyou for all the love.” In the picture, Samantha is seen flashing a beautiful smile while making a birthday wish. One can spot three different types of cakes placed on the table in front of the actress.

Soon after Samantha's story went online, many fans took to their respective pages and shared the heartwarming gesture. A fan wrote, "Birthday girl from yesterday." Another one wrote, "You deserve all the love and happiness in the world."

Check out fan page posts for Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to return in a Prime Video action thriller web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian translation of the Russo brothers' Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in pivotal roles.

The series will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Honey and Bunny, respectively. It will blend the heart-pounding elements of a cutthroat spy action thriller with the soft touch of a love story, all set against a brilliant 90s setting. The web series was written by Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K.

Samantha recently revealed her next venture titled Bangaram, under her production house Tralala Moving Pictures. The project promises to feature her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Meanwhile, the actress is also in talks with Mersal director Atlee Kumar for a possible collaboration that will feature Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been delivered by the director or actors about the dynamic collaboration.

