The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, The Atypical Family, Frankly Speaking, and numerous more K-dramas will be premiering in May 2024. From romance to comedy to thriller; series varying from multiple genres would be airing. Fans eagerly anticipate the release as the star cast comes together for intriguing plots by incredible directors and scriptwriters. Here is a look at the 10 best upcoming K-dramas.

Best K-dramas releasing in May 2024

1. Frankly Speaking

Genre: Romance, comedy

Romance, comedy Cast: Ko Kyung Pyo, Kang Hanna

Ko Kyung Pyo, Kang Hanna Director: Jang Ji Yeon

Writer: Choi Kyun Sun

Choi Kyun Sun Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: May 1, 2024

Network: JTBC

Frankly Speaking tells the story of an announcer who is considered to be perfect in every way. He gets an illness which makes him speak without thinking. An enthusiastic variety show writer gets curious about his case and gets him to appear as a guest on her show.

2. The Atypical Family

Genre: Fantasy, romance, mystery

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Young

Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Young Director: Jo Hyun Tak

Jo Hyun Tak Writer: Joo Hwa Mi

Joo Hwa Mi Number of episodes: 6

6 Date of release: May 4, 2024

May 4, 2024 Network: JTBC

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Genre: Romance, Slice-of-life

Romance, Slice-of-life Cast: Wi Ha Joo, Jung Ryeo Won

Wi Ha Joo, Jung Ryeo Won Director: Ahn Pan Seok

Ahn Pan Seok Writer: Park Kyung Hwa

Park Kyung Hwa Number of episodes: 6

6 Date of release: May 11, 2024

May 11, 2024 Network: tvN

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a romance drama in which revolves around the characters Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin and after they reunite after 10 years, romance blossoms between them. The drama is directed by the maker of Something in the Rain, raising expectations for the release.

4. Treat Me Carelessly

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Cast: Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young

Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young Number of episodes: 6

6 Date of release: May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 Network: KBS

Treat Me Carelessly tells the story of a man from Seongsan village who is a believer in Confucianism. He is disciplined and strict with himself but kind to others. He is the disciple of an artist who is straightforward, cold and reckless.

5. Crash

Genre:Action, mystery

Cast: Lee Min Ki, KwakSun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Heo Chul

Lee Min Ki, KwakSun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Heo Chul Director: Park Joon Woo

Writer: Oh Soo Jin

Oh Soo Jin Number of episodes: 1 6

6 Date of release: May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 Network: ENA

Crash tells the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team, which investigates various road and traffic crimes. Cha Yeon Ho is a rational person from KAIST, and Min So Hee is a talented traffic officer with cool judgment and sensitivity. They team up and try to uncover the truth behind mysterious road crimes.

Advertisement

6. Uncle Samsik

Genre: Mystery, drama, action

Mystery, drama, action Cast: Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han

Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Yeon Sang Ho Writer: Shin Youn Shick

Shin Youn Shick Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: May 15, 2024

May 15, 2024 Network: Disney+

The drama tells the story of two men and their bromance. It is set in a turbulent 1960s Korea that was facing war. Uncle Samsik is a man who fends for himself always and makes sure that he has three meals a day even in a war-torn Korea. On the other hand, Kim San is an elite man from the Korean Military Academy. He is an idealistic person who wants to make Korea comfortable for all.

7. The 8 Show

Genre: Thriller, mystery

Thriller, mystery Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee Director: Han Jae Rim

Han Jae Rim Writer: Han Jae Rim

Han Jae Rim Number of episodes:

Date of release: May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 Network: Netflix

The 8 Show tells the story of eight people who agree to participate in a reality show Money Game. The contestants have to go through tough circumstances and be cut off from the rest of the world for 100 days. They are allowed to share the prize money but they use and spend on while playing the game would cost 1000 times more and would be deducted from the prize money.

8. Not Strong, but Attractive Homicide Squad

Genre: comedy

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan

Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan Director: An Jong Yeon

An Jong Yeon Writer: Lee Young Chul, Lee Gwang Jae

Lee Young Chul, Lee Gwang Jae Date of release: TBA

TBA Network: SBS

The drama tells the story of a professor who works outside of South Korea who is smart and attractive. He decides to work for the Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Songwon Police Station in South Korea. It is one of the lowest-ranked squads. The team decide to become the best squad.

Advertisement

9. Connection

Genre: Mystery

Mystery Cast: Ji Sung, Jeon Mo

Ji Sung, Jeon Mo Director: Kim Min Kyo

Writer: Lee Hyun

Lee Hyun Number of episodes: 1 6

6 Date of release: May 24, 2024

May 24, 2024 Network: SBS

Connection tells the story of one of the best detectives who is one of the best detectives in the narcotics departments. His friend passes away after they were forced to become an addict. The psychological drama unravels the case.

10. Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella

Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Lee Jun Young, Pyo Ye Jin

Lee Jun Young, Pyo Ye Jin Director: Kim Min Kyung

Kim Min Kyung Writer: yoo Ja

yoo Ja Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: TBA

TBA Network: TVING

Lee Jun Young is the CEO of a social club and the heir to a chabeol. Moon Jae Rim becomes the manager of this club and hopes to find her Prince Charming someday. The two are starkly different from each other and grow as individuals with each other.

ALSO READ: The Midnight Romance in Hagwon trailer: Wi Ha Joon's love for Jung Ryeo Won remains unchanged in 10 years