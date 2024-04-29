'There Has Been No Justice': Britney Spears Opens Up About Being 'Hurt' By Family After Settling Conservatorship

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Now that a lot of things have started to fall in place for the superstar Britney Spears, she is now confronting her perpetrators on social media.

In her recent post, the Toxic singer divulged into details of how badly she was treated by her family, while a few people stood by only watching and doing no justice to her.

Britney Spears' social media post

After her conservatorship case ended in 2021, Britney Spears came forth, recently talking about the way her family “hurt” her.

In her most recent post on Instagram, which seems to have been removed, the songstress uploaded a picture of herself, with her backside being exposed.

In her post, as reported by Page Six, the Gimme More singer alleged her family of abuse, while also stating that there has been no justice served to her and no action taken against her abusers.

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!!” the post by the singer read.

She further went on to say that she has to "get acupuncture" for the rest of her life because of the ill-treatment by her family.

Within the same post, the Womanizer singer stated, “If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my own door one time !!!” alleging that her “family hurt” her and that “There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!”

The globally acclaimed artist even stated that there happened to be a group of people who “did absolutely nothing” for a long period, while they knew of the mistreatment she was subjected to.

Spears also continued in her statement, which seemingly points towards her parents, “The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!”

One could even feel Britney Spears missing her home in Louisiana, but also stating, “I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!”

Britney Spears settles legal dispute

On April 25, 2024, Britney Spears settled a long-running legal dispute with her father Jamie Spears.

As per the reports, the settlement, where both parties agreed on a sum that has not been disclosed, was done in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Following the settlement, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated to Page Six, “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

Jamie Spears had approached the court for its approval for over $2 million in fees, that he had spent on legal battle, paying to several law firms.

This case was filed by the pop singer's father in December 2021.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.