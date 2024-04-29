NBC’s sitcom FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston plans to produce a modern version of the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, focusing on strong female characters. Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for Juno, is writing the script. Aniston will produce the film through her company, Echo Films, alongside Kristin Hahn.

The movie, directed by Colin Higgins and featuring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda, told the story of three women working in an office who stand up to their awful boss, played by Dabney Coleman. It was a big hit, making over $103 million at the box office.

Oscar-nominated song from 9 to 5 goes platinum

The film's theme song, sung by Dolly Parton, earned an Oscar nomination and went platinum. It also received four Grammy nominations, winning Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance.

The movie inspired an ABC sitcom in 1982-1983 and a 2008 Broadway musical that received four Tony nominations. In 2022, a documentary called Still Working 9 to 5 reflected the film's impact 40 years later.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Was Not Exciting': Jennifer Aniston Talks About FRIENDS; Says 'It Was Magic'

Iconic 9 to 5 movie inspires sitcom and documentary

The original 9 to 5 movie features three women from the office seeking revenge on their sexist boss. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton , and Dabney Coleman, the 1980 comedy was directed by Colin Higgins and written by Patricia Resnick. It inspired a sitcom of the same name that aired on ABC from 1982 to 1983 and in syndication from 1986 to 1988. In 2022, Parton, Tomlin, and Fonda took part in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, reflecting on the film's impact 40 years later.

Parton wrote and sang songs 9 to 5 for the movie and penned the music and lyrics for the Tony-nominated musical based on the same story.

Jennifer Aniston's producer role and musical collaboration with Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston's recent productions include The Morning Show, the Murder Mystery films, and Friends: The Reunion. She also acted in and co-produced the 2018 movie Dumplin', which has a soundtrack by Parton. Aniston and her Dumplin' co-star Danielle Macdonald sang alongside Parton for the Netflix film.

CAA and Lighthouse Management and Media represent Aniston. Insider was the first to report Aniston producing the 9 to 5 reimagining.

