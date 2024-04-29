The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

After a sleepover of many heartwarming moments, Chika and Yumiko seemed closer than ever before. However, as Yumiko's frustrations boil over into a heated argument and Chika finds herself embroiled in a scandal, the bonds of their friendship and their careers as voice actors are put to the ultimate test.

Can they overcome these hardships together? Find out in The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4, and keep reading to discover the episode’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot and more.

The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4: release date and streaming details

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4 is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 9 p.m. JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS NTV. For local streaming, platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, and Prime Video will provide access to the episode.

International audiences in East and Southeast Asia can tune in to Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia to watch Episode 4. Additionally, the episode will be available on various television networks and streaming platforms catering to viewers in these regions.

Expected plot of The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4

The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4 will be titled Yuhi And Yasume Can’t Keep It Hidden, viewers can anticipate the fallout from the scandal surrounding Chika as Yuhi. As the scandalous articles continue to circulate online, the identities of the two voice actors are at risk of being exposed to the public. The episode may delve into the emotional turmoil experienced by Chika and Yasumi as they grapple with the repercussions of the scandal and the potential impact on their careers.

The two will likely struggle to maintain their composure amidst the scrutiny and speculation from fans, industry insiders, and the media. Meanwhile, Yumiko may find herself torn between her loyalty to her friend and the pressure to distance herself from the scandal to protect her own career. She may be faced with difficult decisions as she navigates the delicate balance between friendship and self-preservation in The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 4.

The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3 recap

Titled ‘Yuhi And Yasume And A Sleepover And,’ The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3 begins with Yumiko's classmate, Kimura, listening to High School Radio at home. Intrigued by the voices of Yumiko and Chika, he starts to piece together their identities and their high school. He researches them online and is excited after realizing the idol voice actors likely lived in the same vicinity as his high school.

Meanwhile, Yumiko and Chika head to Chika's house for a sleepover to maintain their cover for the radio show. Yumiko remarks on the luxuriousness of Chika's apartment complex, and Chika reveals that her mother is a lawyer. Yumiko prepares dinner for them, impressing Chika with her cooking skills. She even makes some for Chika's mother.

After dinner, the girls take a bath together in The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3. Later, they then share their reasons for becoming voice actors in Chika's room, with Yumiko being inspired by an anime and Chika wanting to be in the same industry as her father despite her mother's disapproval. As they go to bed, Yumiko heads to the bathroom and encounters Chika's mother, leading to a tense exchange.

The next day, Chika admits to Yumiko that she's jealous of her, leaving Yumiko feeling validated and happy about their friendship. However, Yumiko's frustration grows when she learns that Chika landed a role in a famous anime while she didn't. This frustration escalates during the recording session for High School Radio when the producer announces the show's cancellation. Yumiko's irritation peaks when Chika forgets her script, leading to a heated argument between the two.

After the recording, Mirei consoles Yumiko, who regrets her actions and decides to apologize to Chika. The next morning, Yumiko practices her apology, but her plans are interrupted by a phone call from Otome Sakuranamiki. Otome directs Yumiko to check the internet, where she discovers scandalous articles about Chika, accusing her of using unethical means to land her role in the famous anime. The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3 ends with Yumiko in disbelief, questioning the truth behind the scandal and its implications for Chika/Yuhi.

