Who Is Prachi Nigam? Learn About UP Topper Who Is Rising Above Trolls With Academic Excellence

Prachi Nigam, a remarkable student who got the first position in this year's 10th class UP Board exams with an amazing 98.5 percent, is an example of resilience against cyber-bullying. Prachi remains undeterred despite being criticized for her facial hair, saying that my academic achievements are more important than any superficial judgments about me.

Who is Prachi Nigam?

Prachi Nigam is a young girl from Uttar Pradesh, who has impressed the whole nation with her outstanding academic record. She comes from a humble background and has worked hard throughout her life to succeed academically.

Her dedication has culminated in scoring the highest marks in UP Board exams. By highest, we mean securing 98.5 percent which is extraordinary by all means.

After achieving such great success then it's expected that many people would praise you but sometimes things turn out differently. This time trolls (read men) targeted Prachi because she has facial hair, and our society is not okay with seeing women in their natural form. And these are men who go about hating on women on Instagram who apply makeup saying, "We like women natural." See the double standards here?

Rising above cyberbullying

However, she did not pay much attention when people started trolling her through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter or even Instagram. Instead, she said, ' I don’t care about my looks because my marks speak louder’.

In other words, all those comments did not affect her at all since what matters to this girl are good grades and nothing else.

Looking back now we can say that Prachi's unshakable confidence in herself was indeed a source of inspiration for many people.

Especially those who had been called ugly or any other negative names due to their physical appearance by bullies online or offline. So, let’s learn how to love ourselves just as we are without seeking validation from others.

A groundswell of support

However, among these negative comments, there were still many positive ones where people showed support towards Prachi as they believed no one should be judged based on their looks alone.

Especially when they have achieved something great like becoming UP Board Examination Topper or being ranked among the top ten students in the whole state.

She expressed her gratitude towards such people saying “I would like to thank everyone who stood behind me during tough times when my image was shared on social media”.

Prachi Nigam’s story is not only about academic excellence but also about human resilience; she chose to ignore negative energy directed at her online because it could have easily distracted their attention from what really mattered most; which were studies and getting the highest marks possible.

She represents bravery against all odds so let nobody be limited by other people's opinions concerning our lives just like Prachi did.

