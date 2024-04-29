Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside

Monday night sees the Boston Celtics (64-18) and the Miami Heat (46-36) going head-to-head in Game four. The Celtics currently have the edge, with a 2-1 lead in the seven-series match. Boston dominated the initial game in Miami, coming out on top with a score of 104-84.

The game kicks off at 7:30 EST from Miami's Kaseya Center and will be broadcast on TNT.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Heat Tonight?

Jayson Tatum, who isn't on the injury list, will be competing against the Miami Heat. Tatum leads his team's scoring with an impressive playoff score of 24.3 PPG. He also tops the list in rebounds, averaging 9.7 per game, and assists with 6.3 per game.

Tatum barely gets any rest, playing an average of 40.3 minutes per game during the playoffs and has scored 22 points and upwards in every game.

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their loss in Game two, taking control of the first game in Miami. With a lead that reached up to 29 points, they won by a margin of 20, maintaining a gripping lead for most of the game.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against The Heat Tonight?

Jaylen Brown, prepared to face the Heat, comes a close second in scoring, with a playoff average of 24.0 PPG and an additional 8.0 RPG. Derrick White has shown consistent performance, averaging 16.3 PPG and 3.7 APG.

Kristaps Porzingis, the team's top-performing big man, has been hitting an average of 14.0 PPG in the series, along with 7.2 RPG and 51.6% shooting from the floor.

Jrue Holiday, the fifth starting player, is averaging just 6.0 PPG but provides essential support as a strong ball-handler and perimeter defender for Boston.

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown contributed 22 points each to the victory. Boston is currently a 10.5-point favorite in this game.

The Celtics won both the rebound (43-37) and turnover battles as the Heat gave the ball away 12 times, while they managed to keep it down to just six.

Tatum and Brown, each with 22 points, combined with Porzingis' 18 and Derrick White's 16 gave Boston a balanced score.

Al Horford, the top scorer coming off the bench, averages 8.3 PPG in the series. Sam Hauser and Peyton Pritchard are the only other players in rotation playing minutes.

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum

In his career, Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 22 games against the Heat.

Jaylen Brown

Throughout his career, Jaylen Brown has averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 22 games against the Heat.

When And Where To Watch

When: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics don’t have a single player on their injury report.

Miami Heat

OUT

Josh Richardson

Jimmy Butler

Terry Rozier

PROBABLE

Delon Wright

