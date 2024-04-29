Ryeoun and Go Hyun Jung confirmed for new K-drama Starry Night based on entertainment industry

It's official—Ryeoun and Go Hyun Jung are set to star together in a new drama. Earlier, on February 20, Ryeoun was reported to have been offered the male lead role in the upcoming K-drama Namib (now titled Starry Night), with discussions underway for Mask Girl star Go Hyun Jung. On Monday, it was confirmed that Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun will indeed lead the cast of the new drama, which revolves around the entertainment industry.

Ryeoun and Go Hyun Jung confirmed to lead Starry Night

On April 29, ENA unveiled their drama lineup for the second half of the year in celebration of the broadcasting station’s 20th anniversary. Among the confirmed dramas is Starry Night (literal title, previously known as Namib), starring Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun, as previously reported.

Namib or Starry Night tells the tale of a female CEO of an entertainment agency and a male trainee. Initially, it was rumored that Go Hyun Jung had been offered the role of CEO Kang Soo Hyun, who approaches the male trainee Yoo Jin Woo with bad intentions but later has a change of heart and helps him in pursuing his dreams.

On April 29, it was confirmed that Go Hyun Jung will indeed portray CEO Kang Soo Hyun, while Ryeoun will take on the role of the determined male trainee Yoo Jin Woo. Both actors have accepted their respective roles in the drama building in anticipation of this K-drama with a fresh storyline.

More about Ryeoun

In addition to Starry Night, Ryeoun has also been confirmed for the second season of Weak Hero Class 1. On December 4, 2023, Netflix announced the production of Weak Hero Class 2 (working title) with a star-studded cast, including Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Min Jae, and Lee Jun Young. The production team from Weak Hero Class 1 will remain intact for the new season.

Weak Hero Class 2 will pick up where its predecessor left off, following the journey of Yeon Si Eun as he transfers to Eunjang High School, haunted by the trauma of failing to protect his friend. In this new environment, Yeon Si Eun undergoes significant growth as he fights the challenges of survival and confronts even more intense violence, determined not to lose his friends again. Park Ji Hoon will reprise his role as Yeon Si Eun, an initially studious outsider who finds himself caught up in violence after forming a cherished friendship.

