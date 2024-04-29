IVE transforms into fierce tigers in bopping lead track HEYA with Korean folk art inspired music video; Watch

IVE, the Baddies of K-pop are finally back with new music and an album. IVE teased their highly awaited comeback on April 3, and fans were excited to see the girl group returning soon.

On April 29, dropping a dreamy and intense music video for their first title track HEYA from comeback album IVE SWITCH, IVE marked their return.

IVE unveils spellbinding music video for title track HEYA and drops mini album IVE SWITCH

On April 29, 6 PM KST (2: 30 AM IST), IVE made its highly anticipated comeback by dropping its second EP IVE SWITCH. The album features two title tracks: HEYA and Accendio.

IVE has unveiled a Korean folktale-inspired music video for their first title track HEYA. Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo mesmerize dressed in outstanding ensembles in the music video.

Watch IVE’s HEYA music video here:

IVE’s HEYA is a K-pop track with a beautiful instrumental laced background with a smooth and addictive chorus of ‘Heya Heya Heya...’ The song follows the captivating theme of IVE members transforming into fierce tigers on a hunt and they run it as victors. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Their victory is set and their desire is upheld as they swiftly catch and swallow their prey like a ferocious tiger. HEYA pleasantly surprises listeners and fans with its charm and vocals beautified with arresting rap.

Advertisement

More about IVE’s new EP IVE SWITCH

IVE SWITCH promises six tracks to dive further into the vocal abilities of the bewitching girl group. HEYA and Accendio are the two title tracks, and the music video for the second track will be unveiled on May 15.

Along with these, IVE SWITCH comprises tracks Blue Heart, Ice Queen, WOW, and RESET. With this album, IVE intends to add a rich and complex musical storyline to their shining journey as one of the most innovative K-pop girl groups.

IVE is known for serving global hits with the most catchy hooks like LOVE DIVE, After LIKE, Baddie, I AM, and Kitsch. With this new release, IVE seems to have embarked on another enchanting journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat