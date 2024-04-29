Jang Ji Yeon, who previously created the show, Nevertheless, is back with a brand new South Korean drama series titled Frankly Speaking. Written by Jang Ji Yeon, the show stars Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na in the lead roles. The story follows a news reporter whose life turns upside down after contracting a rare medical condition.

Frankly Speaking release date and time

The series will premiere on May 1, 2024, and will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST. Scheduled for 12 episodes, the airing time will differ from region to region.

Where to Watch Frankly Speaking

The K-drama will premiere via the JTBC network in South Korea. It will also be available to stream through Netflix across various regions.

Genre of Frankly Speaking

The show will mainly focus on the comedic aspect, with romantic elements, as the central couple gradually falls for each other.

Frankly Speaking Plot

The show's plot is extremely unique and deals with certain societal themes. Song Ki Baek, the character around which the story revolves, is a 33-year-old single man who is a news announcer working at Ultra FM. He is characterized by his soft-spoken demeanor and good manners. However, he suddenly develops a disorder after getting electrocuted one day that completely flips his life around.

The condition forces him to say things without a second thought, which puts him in complicated situations. The sudden behavioral change brings a lot of changes in his life and slowly makes it difficult for him as it is completely opposite to his actual personality.

One day, he meets On Woo Ju, a variety show writer. She faces constant failures due to mental blocks, and her desperation to succeed increases. When she finds out Song Ki Baek’s rare condition, a light bulb goes off inside her head and she decides to star him in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary show but a love show which features romantic adventures.

As Song Ki Baek struggles to maintain peace in his life, unknowingly On Woo Ju becomes a support system. Eventually, both the characters start to grow closer to each other and develop deep feelings. It will be interesting to witness how the story unfolds and in which direction their love goes.

Frankly Speaking Cast

Go Kyung Pyo takes on the lead role of Song Ki Baek, who is a diligent news reporter and is known for doing an excellent job at his workplace. Previously the actor worked in various shows such as D.P. Season 1 and 2, Connect, Love in Contract, My Roommate is Gumiho, Seoul Vibe, Seven Years of Night, and more.

On the other hand, Kang Han Na takes on the role of the female lead who is a hardworking show producer but nothing seems to be working out for her professionally. Both the actors are reuniting years after working together in My Roommate is Gumiho. She has also appeared in shows like Bloody Heart, Bite Sister, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and more.

Additionally, other cast members of the show include Joo Jong-Hyuk, Shin Jung-Keun, Kang Ae-Shim, Hwang Sung-Bin, Lee Jin-Hyuk, Baek Joo-Hee, Kim Sae-Byuk, Lee Bom Sori and more.

Are you excited for the upcoming show?