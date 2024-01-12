Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, box office for Mahesh Babu and Teja Sajja starrer

The highly-anticipated film of the season 'Guntur Kaaram' has released worldwide on January 12 as a Sankranthi gift to the Telugu audiences. Directed by Trivikram, Guntur Kaaram features superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film boasts Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and Prakash Raj in important roles. Meanwhile, the first set of audience reviews is out for Mahesh Babu and it is getting a mixed response. While Mahesh Babu's performance is being lauded in a big way, S Thaman's music is said to be one of the biggest highlights. Check out what audience and critics have to say about Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Guntur Kaaram

