The Great Indian Kapil Show's Kapil Sharma REACTS to beauty of Heeramandi's Sakal Ban song; praises Raja Hasan

Taking to Instagram, The Great Indian Kapil Show's Kapil Sharma praises Heeramandi's Sakal Ban song and lauds singer Raja Hasan. Have a look!

By Garima
Published on May 03, 2024  |  07:04 PM IST |  410
Kapil Sharma
Image: Kapil Sharma, Bhansali Productions' Instagram

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is captivating viewers with its aesthetics, royal backdrop, regal setting, and melodious tracks. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series has been released on OTT and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Several celebrities have dropped their reviews and now Kapil Sharma has expressed delight over the Sakal Ban song.

Kapil Sharma, who himself is often appreciated for his singing skills, took to Instagram and lauded the efforts in the making of Sakal Ban track.

Kapil Sharma praises Raja Hasan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Earlier today on May 3, Kapil Sharma shared a short clip capturing the melodious Sakal Ban song from the Heeramandi series. Appreciating the beautiful words and execution, the comedy king mentioned, “What a beautiful song @imrajahasan loved it #sanjayleelabhansali #heeramandi @netflixindia.”

Have a look at Kapil Sharma’s reaction here:

Image: Kapil sharma's Instagram

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal as the leading ladies, Heeramdi: The Diamond Bazaar released on Netflix on May 1. Speaking of Sakal Ban, it is beautifully by Raja Hasan with lyrics from Amir Khusro. It has backing vocals from Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Shripad Lele, Amit Padhye, and Shahzad Ali. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma's show to end soon

While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh confirmed that The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1 had wrapped up shooting. The seasoned actress told us, “It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets.”

The previous episode of the show witnessed Aamir Khan spilling never-heard anecdotes. The upcoming episode will witness the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, unleashing their madness and entertaining their fans with their infectious laughter and charm.

ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra expresses obsession over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's artistry; WATCH her 'Heeramandi season 2 showreel'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Garima
Garima
Author
Linkedin

With a bachelor's degree in mass communication, Garima works as a content writer for the TV section at

...

Credits: Kapil Sharma's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles