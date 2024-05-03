Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is captivating viewers with its aesthetics, royal backdrop, regal setting, and melodious tracks. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series has been released on OTT and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Several celebrities have dropped their reviews and now Kapil Sharma has expressed delight over the Sakal Ban song.

Kapil Sharma, who himself is often appreciated for his singing skills, took to Instagram and lauded the efforts in the making of Sakal Ban track.

Kapil Sharma praises Raja Hasan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Earlier today on May 3, Kapil Sharma shared a short clip capturing the melodious Sakal Ban song from the Heeramandi series. Appreciating the beautiful words and execution, the comedy king mentioned, “What a beautiful song @imrajahasan loved it #sanjayleelabhansali #heeramandi @netflixindia.”

Have a look at Kapil Sharma’s reaction here:

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal as the leading ladies, Heeramdi: The Diamond Bazaar released on Netflix on May 1. Speaking of Sakal Ban, it is beautifully by Raja Hasan with lyrics from Amir Khusro. It has backing vocals from Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Shripad Lele, Amit Padhye, and Shahzad Ali.

Kapil Sharma's show to end soon

While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh confirmed that The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1 had wrapped up shooting. The seasoned actress told us, “It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets.”

The previous episode of the show witnessed Aamir Khan spilling never-heard anecdotes. The upcoming episode will witness the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, unleashing their madness and entertaining their fans with their infectious laughter and charm.

