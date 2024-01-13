Hanuman box office collections: Flies with 15cr Day 1 in India, Set to be Blockbuster
The Telugu action superhero film Hanuman released recently and has received mostly positive reviews. It has also done on the ticket window.
Telugu film Hanuman is set to be a huge breakout success as it delivered a fantastic opening day at the Indian box office. The superhero film grossed Rs. 15 crore approx on its first day, including Rs. 5.75 crore previews on Thursday, mostly in Telugu states. In just one day of release, the film crossed the final number of the previous film of actor-director combo, Zombie Reddy in 2021.
Box Office report of Teja Sajja's Hanuman
The first-day numbers could have gone even higher but there was a lack of capacity for the film, especially in Nizam, as it is facing showcasing issues due to the clash with Guntur Kaaram. To overcome capacity constraints to some extent, makers opted for paid previews on Thursday, which received a phenomenal response. On Friday, the film saw a big decline in showcasing in Nizam, resulting in a drop in collections from half-day previews.
Since the film is carrying positive reports and recording very high occupancies, the showcasing will increase in the coming days and collections will see jumps. In fact, in Andhra Pradesh, showcasing has improved a bit on Saturday and the film is seeing a big jump in collections already. In many centers, the film is catching up with Guntur Kaaram and should soon start beating it in daily collections, despite being less than 15 percent of it on Friday.
Outside Telugu states, the Hindi dubbed version of the film opened with Rs. 2.50 crore approx in North India, which is a very good start considering the film has no face value. Given the title has devotional value, it stands a chance to score well in the dubbed version and that will be an interesting run to watch.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:
Nizam: Rs. 5 crore (Rs. 3.10 crore share)
Ceeded: Rs. 1.25 crore (Rs. 80 lakh share)
Andhra: Rs. 4.75 crore (Rs. 3 crore share)
AP/TS: Rs. 11 crore (Rs. 6.90 crore share)
Karnataka: Rs. 1.25 crore (Rs. 65 lakhs share)
North India: Rs. 2.75 crore (Rs. 1.20 crore share)
India: Rs. 15 crore (Rs. 8.75 crore share)
Internationally, Hanuman is off to a great start with more than USD 1 million on opening day including previews. In the United States, which is where almost all of these numbers came from, the film managed to comfortably beat Guntur Kaaram on Friday, which is a shocking development as Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are huge names in the market.
