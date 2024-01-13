Guntur Karam First Day box office collections: Highest opening day for Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram had a record-breaking opening at the Indian box office, with the film securing career best opening day for the superstar. The film grossed Rs. 47 crore approx on Friday, bettering his previous best of Rs. 41 crore by Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022. Nearly all of that came from the Telugu states, which grossed over Rs. 42 crore, also Babu’s highest beating Rs. 36.25 crore of SVP. Overall, the first day in Telugu states is fourth highest of all time behind RRR, Salaar and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Guntur Kaaram performed best in the bigger centres of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the biggest of them all, Hyderabad, the first day reached around Rs. 14 crore, which is the third-highest first day ever, closely following RRR and Salaar, both of which grossed over Rs. 15 crore. The centres outside Hyderabad city in Nizam, however, underperformed big time, which is what kept it not only well short of RRR and Salaar but also under Rs. 20 crore.

Similarly in Andhra Pradesh, the cities in Coastal Andhra did very well, with many centres scoring close to Salaar but Ceeded districts were considerably lower.

The film is off to a good start and there is the highly lucrative festive period yet to come. The initial audience reception is on the mixed side, which is concerning given the high costs involved in distribution. The hope will be for the film to do well over the holidays and cover up as much ground as it could.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Guntur Kaaram at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 19 crore (Rs. 11.50 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 4.50 crore (Rs. 3.25 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 19 crore (Rs. 16.50 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 42.50 crore (Rs. 31.25 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 3.25 crore (Rs. 1.75 crore share)

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Rs. 50 lakh (Rs. 20 lakh share)

North India: Rs. 75 lakh (Rs. 30 crore share)

India: Rs. 47 crore (Rs. 33.50 crore share)

The film grossed another USD 2.50 million approx internationally including previews, for a worldwide first day gross of Rs. 67 crore approx.