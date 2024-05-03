'The News Is Fake': Britney Spears Denies Fight With Boyfriend Paul Soliz; Blames Mom Instead

Britney Spears is well-known for always grabbing the attention of the media. Numerous fans express their worries about the singer's mental health on various social media platforms.

Just recently, on Wednesday, paramedics were called to Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to assist the singer. Britney was spotted wearing a blanket, looking disheveled. TMZ reported that this incident was a result of a supposed altercation between her and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Britney Spears gives clarification on the speculations

Britney Spears took to Instagram where she addressed the rumors that it was due to the alleged huge fight between the couple.

She wrote in the post, “Just to let people know... the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie??? “ She added, “Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power, and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now.”

She further expressed that she is on her "period" so she is "b***hy". She added that she twisted her ankle the night before and the paramedics showed up at her door illegally. She expressed that she felt harassed. Towards the end of the written note in the post, she announced that she was moving to Boston.

Britney Spears blames her mother

In a follow-up post, Spears showed her swollen ankle in two videos and spoke about how she twisted it. She also posted a picture of her lawyer Mathew Rosengart in the same post.

She blamed her mother in the caption, The hitmaker wrote, “I know my mom was involved !!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news was out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!!”

She expressed that she wished she had grandparents and she can’t stand her mother. While expressing gratitude towards her lawyer, she said that he is just like a father towards her and he is the one who helped her get through the night before. She added that she adores and admires him.

