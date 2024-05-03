Who Is Shohei Ohtani's Wife? Everything To Know About Former Basketball Player Mamiko Tanaka

On February 29, the Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani, popularly called "Shotime," stunned everyone and probably shattered many fans' hearts - by revealing that he got married, He dropped this news via Instagram.

Despite his prominence, Ohtani is renowned for being exceedingly reclusive, and he first kept his new bride's name hidden from the public. During a news conference following his wedding announcement, Ohtani characterized his bride as a "normal Japanese woman".

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s Wife, Mamiko Tanaka?

Shohei Ohtani’s wife is Mamiko Tanaka. Mamiko Tanaka, born on December 11, 1996, is a former Japanese basketball player. She began her career at Waseeda University before becoming a professional in 2019 with the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women's Japan Basketball League.

The 5-foot-11 forward was with the organization for four years until retiring in 2023. Tanaka shot 47.7% from the field and 69.9% from the free throw line in 28 games in her last season in 2023, according to ESPN.

What is Mamiko Tanaka’s age and height?

Mamiko Tanaka’s height stands at 5-foot-11. She is 28 years old. Her weight is reported to be somewhere close to 70 kg. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

When did Shohei Ohtani get married to Mamiko Tanaka?

Ohtani announced his marriage in an Instagram post in February 2024. While the caption was in English, he also included a greeting in Japanese for his admirers. According to a translation by the Associated Press and CNN, the baseball player requested that the press not contact his family and friends for further information about his wife.



Advertisement

“The season is approaching, I am pleased to announce to you that I have gotten married. We are still young and [there are] many things we don’t know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us,” he continued. “We hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans.”

Just two weeks after announcing his marriage, Ohtani posed with Tanaka and their translators before boarding a plane to Seoul, South Korea, where the Dodgers were scheduled to play.

The team shared a photo of the two of them on X (previously known as Twitter), along with another one of Ohtani's teammates Mookie Betts, and his wife Brianna Hammonds.

Advertisement

In December of last year, Ohtani signed the largest contract in sports history, costing $700 million, committing to the Dodgers for ten years. And his marriage announcement has had social media buzzing with nothing but enthusiasm for the sporty couple.

How many children does Shohei Ohtani have?

Shohei Ohtani does not have any children. But, let’s wish him luck for his newly married life.