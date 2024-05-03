Leader Re-release: Makers of Rana Daggubati and Sekhar Kammula starrer announce date; political drama to hit theaters once again

Back in 2010, Rana Daggubati and director Sekhar Kammula joined hands for the very first time to bring forth a hard-hitting political drama. The film titled Leader was a massive hit and also garnered critical acclaim.

Now, after 14 years of its original release, the makers of the film are all set to re-release the movie in theaters. The movie is slated to hit the big screens once again on May 9th, 2024. Sharing the official announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account the makers wrote, “LEADER is making a comeback. Mark your calendars for May 9th as we bring back the gripping political drama.”

Check out the official post by the makers of Leader

The film Leader starring Rana Daggubati (debutant) in the lead role features the story of Arjun Prasad, the son of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. As the latter is assassinated, his dying wish becomes to let his son succeed as the CM.

Soon after he becomes the CM, he learns about the various corrupt practices occurring within the state. This leads to Arjun venturing out to fight against the corruption by cleansing the political system he too is a part of. The rest of the film deals with the protagonist's actions and how he fulfills them.

Besides Daggubati, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Richa Gangopadhyay, Priya Anand, Suhasini Maniratnam, Suman, Subbaraju, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Tanikella Bharani, and many more in key supporting roles. The movie was also remade into Hindi in 2014 with the name Youngistaan starring Jackky Bhagnani and Neha Sharma in leading roles.

Rana Daggubati’s next

Rana Daggubati was last seen in 2022 with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 1945 starring alongside Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The war drama movie initially began its production in 2016 but the differences between the actor and the film’s director finally ended up the project releasing six years later.

Moreover, the Baahubali actor is now all set to feature in a key role in the film Vettaiyan starring alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. The movie directed by TJ Gnanavel is said to be a thriller movie with an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and many more joining them. The upcoming flick is slated to release in theaters in the month of October.

