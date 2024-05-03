When Heeramandi's Pratibha Ranta called Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli 'couple goals'; wished to date Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2024, Pratibha Ranta has truly made her mark as an emerging talent. She charmed audiences with her exceptional performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and continued to shine in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT web-show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The actress began her career on television and has since become involved in successful projects. While social media is buzzing with excitement about her, we came across an interview where she referred to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the epitome of a perfect couple.

When Pratibha Ranta referred to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as "couple goals"

Pratibha Ranta is currently turning heads with her substantial role of Jaya in Laapataa Ladies to Shama in Heeramandi. During an earlier interview with IWMBuzz.com in 2020, Pratibha was asked to name a real-life couple who according to her are the actual ‘couple goals’. In response to this, the actress had mentioned the names of power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In addition to this, the actress had also expressed her desire to go on a date with the international superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress had mentioned, "I would have loved to go out with Leonardo DiCaprio if he was my age. I think he was amazing in Titanic."

The actress from Heeramandi had shared more details about her perfect dream date. She described it as a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars, accompanied by delicious food and beautiful music.

About Pratibha Ranta

To tell you a little about Pratibha Ranta, the actress is quite active on social media. She enjoys over 270k followers on her Instagram and keeps sharing her personal and professional updates. Born on December 17, 2000, the Laapataa Ladies actress belongs to Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

She did her schooling at the Convent of Jesus & Mary School and graduated in filmmaking from Mumbai’s Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management. According to IMDb, she started off her career as a theater artist and professional dancer in her hometown and later moved to Mumbai to pursue acting and modeling.

Before turning to films, Pratibha made a household name for herself following her appearances in TV shows like Qurbaan Hua and Aadha Ishq.

How did you like her performances in both projects?

