Captain Miller and Ayalaan first day box office collections: Dhanush film Leads

The Pongal releases from Kollywood, Captain Miller starring Dhanush and Ayalan starring Siva Karthikeyan were released yesterday. Of the two, Captain Miller had a better start at the box office.

Captain Miller grossed Rs. 8.50 crore approx at the Indian box office on its first day, of which Rs. 6.25 crore came from Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, the first-day collections are better than Dhanush’s previous releases Vathi but less than Thiruchitramblam and Naane Varuvean. Considering the pre-Pongal is generally a slow period at the box office, the start is somewhat acceptable. The festive period starts on Monday, and the film’s fate depends on how it performs then.

There was also a Hindi dubbed version of the film but that didn’t collect much. The Telugu dubbed version of the film is pushed to a later date to get more breathing space as the market is crowded from the Sankranti releases.

Territorial breakdown

The first-day box office collections of Captain Miller at the Indian box office are as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 6.25 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 1.10 crore

Kerala - Rs. 60 lakhs

North India - Rs. 50 lakhs

Total - Rs. 8.50 crore

Ayalan had a poor first day at the box office, earning just Rs. 4 crore at the Indian box office. Almost all of it came from Tamil Nadu as collections elsewhere were limited. On the bright side, the film is carrying very good reports and has seen a good jump in collections today. If the film manages to jump big on Sunday, there will be a good base for it to perform during the holiday period. The costs involved are high and it need to put a big number at box office to go through.

The first-day box office collection of Ayalan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 3.50 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakhs

Total - Rs. 4 crore

